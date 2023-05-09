In Europe 1.6 surgical infections every 100 operations – Healthcare

news-txt”>

Between 2018 and 2020, almost 19,680 surgical site infections were reported in 13 European countries out of more than 1.2 million surgeries. The European average is 1.6 cases, and is higher than the Italian one, which stops at 1.2 cases out of 100 surgeries performed.

This is indicated by the new Report of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Surgical site infections are the most frequent hospital-acquired infections and result in longer hospital stays, additional surgical procedures, and in some cases resulting in sepsis, intensive care unit admission, and death.

This is why they are constantly monitored by the ECDC.

The report monitored more than 2,500 hospitals in the surveillance network, including the outcomes of 9 types of surgical procedures: knee replacement, hip replacement, coronary artery bypass graft, open and laparoscopic cholecystectomy, open colon surgery, and laparoscopic, cesarean section and laminectomy. The postoperative infection rate varies according to the type of surgical procedure: from 0.6% for knee replacement surgery to 9.5% in open colon surgery.

Almost a third of cases were diagnosed in hospital and the most frequent pathogens were enterococci (17.6%), E. coli (17.2%) and staphylococcus aureus (15.2%).

Finally, comparing the year 2020 with 2018-2019, there is a decrease in the annual number of surgical procedures reported and in the countries participating in the surveillance reporting their data. And the reason, the ECDC indicates, is that the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced data collection in this area, as well as for other public health surveillance activities.