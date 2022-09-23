Improving the quality of life of people, counteracting the isolation of those affected by the disease and working in synergy with the network of associations and families to really support those who care for them. This is the commitment that, according to the regional councilor for social policies, must be at the center of the World Alzheimer’s Day, celebrated yesterday all over the world.

Established in 1994 by the World Health Organization, World Alzheimer’s Day occurs on 21 September each year, with the aim of raising public awareness of this serious disease that affects around 40 million people worldwide. . In Tuscany there are over 85,000 people with dementia, that is 8% of the elderly population (made up of 950,000 people).

It is a disease, the councilor still points out, which has strong repercussions on the family unit and its relationships. This is why it is important to strengthen the network of local services and nurture synergy with the associations and caregivers who take care of them. According to the councilor, the great participation on the occasion of the Alzheimer Fest in Florence was a great opportunity to raise awareness on such an important health issue and confirmed the precious activity of many volunteers, operators and realities who dedicate themselves every day to everything this. In this regard, a mapping of the services present and active on the regional territory exists and is available and an agreement is in place with Anci (the association of municipalities) and Aima (the Italian Alzheimer’s disease association) to feed the sensitivity of society in towards the sick and their families.

“We are close to the sick and their families – says Manlio Matera president of Aima Firenze – and we will continue to do so through the listening, guidance and support activities that the Aima listening centers have been offering daily for 28 years in support of the families of the sick. at the same time to work with public institutions to counter the stigma and isolation towards more supportive and inclusive communities, jointly developing social and health policies capable of progressively adapting the network of services to the needs of dementia “.

Alzheimer’s and dementia: the data

It is estimated that elderly Italians with various forms of dementia are now 1.3 million, nearly 10% of the 14 million over-65s.

In Tuscany, with one of the longest-lived population (950 thousand elderly), there are over 85 thousand subjects suffering from dementia, equal to 8%. In Florence there are 20 thousand cases.

Local services

Where to find all the useful information to know the services available in the Region? At the link www.regione.toscana.it/demenze it is possible to consult the page dedicated to guiding family members and professionals within the network of services and guiding them in the most appropriate pathways for taking charge in the different phases of the disease. A mapping of the services present and active on the regional territory is available, as well as the list of references and access methods of the Centers for cognitive disorders and dementias, or the specialized reference services that take care of the person with suspicion of dementia, carry out the evaluation by a specialized team, confirm the possible diagnosis and start the pharmacological and psychosocial treatments appropriate to the case.

From 9.00 to 15.00 from Monday to Friday, the regional telephone support service for family caregivers is active on 055-4385270, offering listening, psychological support and information on the services offered by the regional health service and local associations that can help the caregiver to manage the difficulties related to the care of their loved one.

The agreement with Anci and Aima

Signed in 2019 by the Tuscany Region, Anci and Aima, the agreement aims to create greater awareness, welcome and solidarity towards people with dementia and their families, but also to break the isolation, promote social integration , thus favoring an improvement in the quality of life of patients and their families. A path that has led to different territories of Tuscany, meetings and debates between experts at the local level together with cultural and artistic events for family members, educational programs on the theme of diversity, meetings on lifestyles, storytelling groups. Today the Tuscany Region is one of the realities in Italy that has worked the most in the area for the construction of sensitive and dementia friendly communities.

The network of listening centers

The network of Aima listening centers plays an essential role in supporting families in the area with free reception and orientation activities for the care of the sick and the organization and choice of services, as well as individual and group psychological support, for the enhancement and protection of personal resources: the Aima listening center is located in Florence, in Via dei Malcontenti 6 ([email protected] – ​​www.aimacomunica.it. Tel: 3297674316 – 3473774638 – 3297674312).

The Tuscan Museums for Alzheimer’s

Give the opportunity to enjoy art and culture to people who face the difficulties of living with dementia. In an environment without cognitive barriers, people with dementia can fully participate in social and cultural life. Museums can help make society friendlier to dementia. [www.regione.toscana.it/-/musei-toscani-per-l-alzheimer]

Café and Alzheimer Atelier

They represent inclusive contexts where people with dementia and their caregivers can find answers on various issues with the help of professionals and volunteers, including the possibility of taking advantage of cognitive stimulation and / or occupational therapy interventions.