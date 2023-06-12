In Forza Italia, bewilderment is mounting, there is fear of a diaspora

The watchword inside Forza Italia is “stop panic”: it is absolutely necessary to stop the climate of bewilderment that threatens to overwhelm the whole party, a few hours after the death of its founding father. On the contrary, just as recognition is coming from all over the world to the figure of the Knight, it is time to react united, with strength, to move forward.

Antonio Tajani, from Washington, is clear: “Forza Italia will go on because Berlusconi has always looked to the future and our duty is to do what he dreamed of until the other day. There is no hypothesis that Forza Italia will disappear because Berlusconi does not disappear. It was a man who looks to the future and we want to build the future that he had indicated”.

Same concept reiterated by Maurice Gasparri“those who love politics, those who have lived a 29-year journey with Silvio Berlusconi, know that they must continue in the wake of his indications, his ideas. There is one Berlusconi and there are no others on the horizon, but this – summarizes the former minister – does not diminish the goodness of those ideas and the need to implement them”.

In short, in the next few days and months the common challenge will be to demonstrate with facts that the alleged dogma, according to which Forza Italia does not exist without Berlusconi, has everything to prove. Then, after the Europeans, the accounts will be settled. Although Matthew Renzi summarizes his point of view: “Berlusconi cannot have dolphins or successors”.

But beyond the good intentions, the mood remains very heavy. And looking to the future, there are those who fear that the blue party could suffer a diaspora. There are those who evoke a Titanic climate, from “who can save themselves”, predicting that many can’t wait to save themselves by jumping into the lifeboats made available by the Brothers of Italy, perhaps creating that single party of the hundred-right , that republican party that Cavaliere himself had imagined in the last years of his life. Someone else might think of swelling the ranks of the League.

Even Matteo Renzi is objectively a candidate to collect a piece of the blue electorate, the more moderate, more liberal one, less inclined to be subordinated to a sovereign axis.

But they are only hypotheses. For now, no one intends to speak. A few hours after the disappearance of the President: at least until the state funeral on Wednesday, no one even remotely intends to propose scenarios, advance hypotheses on the future of the political creature imagined and created by Silvio Berlusconi. But far from the notebooks, the doubts and unknowns emerge that have already dominated the minds and hearts of many Azzurri for months.

There is the issue of financing: in this regard the family has given ample guarantees for some time but the future remains an unknown. And who knows if Mediaset will have the fate of the blue party at heart or if it will reach an agreement directly with Giorgia Meloni. The same goes of course for the symbol.

Another great unknown is also in the party management: certainly the national coordinator Antonio Tajani will have the task of best interpreting his leadership. But even here the uncertainty of management without Berlusconi’s supervision remains. That said, it seems that at the moment nobody is interested in reaching a redde rationem, which would end up weakening the party’s bargaining power in Parliament and in government. If anything, an “armed truce”, a more collegial management possible up to the Europeans, could be the only way to survive and strengthen the popular and moderate pillar, into an autonomous force, in the Italian centre-right.

