The shortage of general practitioners, about a hundred in Friuli Venezia Giulia, could temporarily be buffered. An amendment to the Milleproroghe decree allows healthcare companies to keep general practitioners up to 72 years of age in service on a voluntary basis. And, for the moment, there are about thirty adhesions to the new provision in force until 31 December 2026. Which translates into about 54 thousand people who will not lose their family doctor in the next two years, considering that each of them is responsible about 1800 patients.

How does it work

Until now, general practitioners, despite having accrued the years of contributions necessary for retirement, could remain in service until they turned seventy. With the Milleproroghe decree, two more years are granted but only on a voluntary basis. A solution that blocks a precarious situation where the shortage of doctors is now a certain fact. The lack of adherence to the specialization school in general medicine by recent graduates is due to this, despite the Region’s attempt to provide incentives to bring the number of available places from 20 to 40. But future retirements also weigh: there are talks of around 386 doctors who will retire by 2031. And the new trainees do not manage to fill the positions that will become vacant in the near future.