In Fvg AI project to accelerate the treatment of rare diseases – Healthcare

(ANSA) – UDINE, JULY 03 – The development of new algorithms to shorten, thanks to artificial intelligence and the purchase of a “supercomputer”, the diagnosis and treatment times of rare diseases, currently characterized by a diagnostic gap of at least 8 years old. These are the objectives of a pilot project at national level, financed by the Fvg Region with 5 million euros, which the Asufc, Friuli Centrale University Health Authority, of Udine will develop over the next three years, in a partnership with the University of Udine, Area Science Park of Trieste and Sissa of Trieste.



Scientific manager of the project is prof. Maurizio Scarpa, director of the Regional Coordination Center for rare diseases.



“There are 50 or 60-year-old patients who have wrong diagnoses – Scarpa explained – while this type of methodology accelerates diagnosis and treatment, it is an aid to the doctor, obviously without replacing the health professional”.



The project involves the purchase of a supercomputer that will be inserted in a new generation data center, to create a specialized center for the development and execution of machine and deep learning algorithms “which could be a tool – added Scarpa – to allow the ‘real-time processing of complex supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms’. (HANDLE).



