“We want to be a virtuous example”. There is a barely contained sense of pride for a “community that expresses a strong civic sense” in the words with which the mayor Luigi Iuppa welcomes the news that Geraci Siculo, a small medieval village in the Madonie in the province of Palermo, is for the second year the most generous municipality in Italy in organ donation. The numbers of members prove it: practically almost all the residents, 96.8 per cent in relation to the electronic identity cards issued by the municipality. Where does such sensitivity come from? The impetus comes from a story that moved the country: the case of Marta Minutella, an 11-year-old girl who died suddenly in March 2021 of fulminant leukemia. Her parents, Antonio and Maria Antonietta Bonomo, would have liked to donate her daughter’s organs but her explantation was excluded because they had been compromised by her illness. Mom and dad (she is a maths teacher, he is the owner of a livestock farm) they still wanted to sign the consent as a symbolic act.

The pain of the family thus fueled a culture of donation which for Geraci Siculo has become, says Iuppa, a new “good practice”: another chapter in the long history of a village of just 1,700 inhabitants which in the Middle Ages was the political stronghold of the powerful Ventimiglia family. Of that past the artistic and architectural testimonies, the urban structure and the chivalrous tradition of the Ventimiglia carousel are preserved. At the heart of this historical heritage are a cultural testimony that has given life to a lively publishing house, Arianna, and a strong civic sense of which the mayor is very proud. The history of donations, which started with the sudden death of Marta, has become a shared and heartfelt culture of which the municipality has promoted itself.

“Our registrar – says Iuppa – finds an easy consensus every time he, issuing an identity card, asks the citizen if he is willing to donate his organs. And so we reach figures that exceed 90 percent of cases”. In addition to the moving memory of Martha to whom an inclusive park has been named, public initiatives that have been promoted since 2021 contribute to pushing memberships. This year’s program includes April 15, in the seventeenth-century Augustinian convent, a conference on donations. The title takes up the idea that in this field “even in the South you can”. On 16 April at the Santissima Trinità stadium, where the Ventimiglia tournament takes place every year, a heart-warming match will be played between the transplanted national team and the Geraci team that plays in the Sicilian championship of excellence. “We are small – comments the mayor – but we have a long gaze”.