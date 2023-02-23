With “the Dusseldorf patient” – so named because of his German origins and to protect his privacy – there are officially five people recovered from HIV in the world. The latest case, confirmed in recent days, concerns a 53-year-old HIV-positive man suffering from acute myeloid leukemia. The doctors who assisted him, practicing him a bone marrow stem cell transplanthad already communicated his seronegativity in 2019. However, it took years to verify that the virus did not recur in the patient and to officially declare him cured: antiretroviral therapies, in fact, were suspended 4 years ago, while from the transplant it’s already been 9 years.

That of the Dusseldorf patient joins the story of four other people, healed by receiving the same type of treatment. The first person was Timothy Ray Brown, a US citizen called “the Berlin patient”, whose case was disclosed in 2009. After him came the London patient of 2019 and eventually the patients of The City of Hope and New York, 2022. All individuals undergoing stem cell transplants – from rare donors with genetic mutation resistant to HIV – to treat blood cancer.

In fact, such treatments are usually reserved for patients in extreme circumstances, who have no other options. A stem cell transplant is a very risky procedure, because ‘replaces’ the immune system of who receives it. The main goal of the therapy is to cure the cancer, but it has also been shown that the intervention has also led to the eradication of HIV in these five cases. The latter, in fact, is a virus whose characteristic is that of destroy cells of the immune system of the bodies it inhabits. Reason why, replacing them tends to lead to its elimination.

«It is incredible to hear about the implementation of these treatments, given the difficulty they bring with them. But precisely for this reason, they should be considered as the exception to the rule», commented Todd Ellerin, director of the infectious disease department at South Shore Health in Massachusetts (USA)

Indeed, it would be unthinkable to decide to subject all HIV-positive people to such a dangerous and aggressive treatment. Fortunately, although HIV is a lifelong infection – in the sense that the virus is never completely eradicated – the drugs available today, such as antiretroviral therapy, allow people who have it to lead a normal, long and rather healthy life.

Almost 40 million people live with HIV in the world: for them science continues to make progress, but to date there is no vaccine yet which can definitively prevent the infection. In fact, creating one is considered very difficult: the HIV virus is extremely changeable, as is the protein thanks to which the virus enters the host’s cell. Stimulating the production of stable antibodies (while everything else is extremely variable) capable of blocking it is therefore complicated.

[di Gloria Ferrari]