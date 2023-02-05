In Gorizia, a few meters from the border with Slovenia, there is a large park. Once upon a time, the “mentally ill” were locked up here, those forgotten by the society of the “sane”. And it was from this place that the path of the psychiatrist started Frank Basaglia, pioneer of deinstitutionalization from which the very famous law 180 takes its name, considered by the WHO the most respectful legislation in the world for people with mental illness. Today the green area and the structures that are inserted there – there is even a greenhouse – are accessible to citizens. Anyone who ventures to the last pavilion, beyond the vegetable gardens, cannot help but notice a small building: the former morgue of the asylum. It is a small house, which can be considered a metaphor for the Basaglia revolution: a place of death that becomes an open place of life. Now, in fact, these rooms are frequented by operators, volunteers and users who lend their minds and their voices to the “Radio Fragola Gorizia” project, a constantly changing web radio, which opens up to the territory, contaminates and lets itself be contaminated .

“The first experience with radio began in 2016”, he says Guillermo Giampietro, artist and social worker, manager of Radio Fragola Goizia. “In reality, the project is much broader, because it is inside Spazio 174, a cultural center that also includes videos, archives and documents of deinstitutionalisation, here where it all began”. The radio is an offshoot of Radio Fragola Trieste, a historic community broadcaster which is part of the activities of the La Collina social cooperative, which mainly deals with job placements for disadvantaged people and has been operating for decades in the field of mental health. “One of our goals is to be able to give professionalism to the people who pass through here, so that they can find a job more easily”, continues Giampietro. “We don’t want to be a space where people become chronic, through training we try to get the best out of everyone. Everyone brings a different contribution, so the radio is dynamic, constantly evolving”. There is a physiological metamorphosis and constant change within the products. “Among the podcasts we’ve been preparing lately there are multi-voice audiobooks,” says Giampietro. “And we often ask whoever passes by to lend us their voice for a part of the reading,” he adds with a smile. “The activities we do here are not therapeutic in the strict sense, they are artistic, but certainly radiophony helps in a path of mental health, in the relationship with the other, in learning to find the words and rhythms to express oneself and communicate”.