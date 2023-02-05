In Gorizia, a few meters from the border with Slovenia, there is a large park. Once upon a time, the “mentally ill” were locked up here, those forgotten by the society of the “sane”. And it was from this place that the path of the psychiatrist started Frank Basaglia, pioneer of deinstitutionalization from which the very famous law 180 takes its name, considered by the WHO the most respectful legislation in the world for people with mental illness. Today the green area and the structures that are inserted there – there is even a greenhouse – are accessible to citizens. Anyone who ventures to the last pavilion, beyond the vegetable gardens, cannot help but notice a small building: the former morgue of the asylum. It is a small house, which can be considered a metaphor for the Basaglia revolution: a place of death that becomes an open place of life. Now, in fact, these rooms are frequented by operators, volunteers and users who lend their minds and their voices to the “Radio Fragola Gorizia” project, a constantly changing web radio, which opens up to the territory, contaminates and lets itself be contaminated .
“The first experience with radio began in 2016”, he says Guillermo Giampietro, artist and social worker, manager of Radio Fragola Goizia. “In reality, the project is much broader, because it is inside Spazio 174, a cultural center that also includes videos, archives and documents of deinstitutionalisation, here where it all began”. The radio is an offshoot of Radio Fragola Trieste, a historic community broadcaster which is part of the activities of the La Collina social cooperative, which mainly deals with job placements for disadvantaged people and has been operating for decades in the field of mental health. “One of our goals is to be able to give professionalism to the people who pass through here, so that they can find a job more easily”, continues Giampietro. “We don’t want to be a space where people become chronic, through training we try to get the best out of everyone. Everyone brings a different contribution, so the radio is dynamic, constantly evolving”. There is a physiological metamorphosis and constant change within the products. “Among the podcasts we’ve been preparing lately there are multi-voice audiobooks,” says Giampietro. “And we often ask whoever passes by to lend us their voice for a part of the reading,” he adds with a smile. “The activities we do here are not therapeutic in the strict sense, they are artistic, but certainly radiophony helps in a path of mental health, in the relationship with the other, in learning to find the words and rhythms to express oneself and communicate”.
One of the cornerstones of Basaglia’s work is certainly linked to the opening onto the territory and the station born inside the park that bears his name carries forward this idea with conviction. “One of our projects is the neighborhood radio, created to listen to people who live in the city”, says the operator. “Let’s go, for example, to the most representative bars and open the microphone, play some music, collect testimonials”. Radio Fragola also collaborates with some important events in the cultural panorama of Gorizia, such as the Festival èStoria, which hosts experts of national caliber. The social cooperative La Collina organizes, in collaboration with the Municipality, with the Giuliano Isontina University Health Authority (Asugi) and with the Regional Cultural Heritage Body (Erpac Fvg), also the Lunatico Festival, with stops in Udine, Trieste and Gorizia , inside the Basaglia parks, with a program full of events, artistic performances and workshops, which Radio Fragola also collaborates in the realization. Before the pandemic, operators also entered schools to talk to pupils. Now, after the break, they would like to resume this commitment, to explain to the younger generations the importance of participatory experiences born inside the old asylums. But from the former psychiatric hospital in Gorizia, the gaze also extends to an international panorama. “We have created networks with other free radio stations working in the field of mental health”, explains Giampietro, “and with museums, such as the Reina Sofia in Madrid. We have also traveled abroad: the first time we went to England, to Nottingham and Cambridge, where we brought two documentaries to universities. It was an important moment for the group, it gave us an extra boost.” Indeed, it was these international collaborations that prompted the people involved in the project to experiment with new forms of expression, also in audio-visual terms, and to renew themselves. “We don’t want to work with pre-established formulas,” concludes the operator. “We want to enhance the unique and personal contribution that everyone can make”.