In Gorla, a free pediatric clinic for the poor

There are newborns who have never had a visit and children who do not yet have a pediatrician. It is the hidden childhood, often foreign, that sometimes lives in occupied houses, in and around Milan, where parents come and go every day for work.

To facilitate the process of taking care of these little ones, often foreigners, it was inaugurated a clinic in Gorla, in the popular neighborhood of via Sant’Erlembardo, right in the two-storey building (photo above) where once upon a time, when the residential complex for the workers in the area was built, there was the doctor. The opening of Punto Pediatrico, which will initially work with children in economic difficulty in the neighborhoodwas made possible by the collaboration between the social cooperative Tempo per l’infanzia, Rete QuBi Viale Monza Fondazione Francesca Rava Nph Italia.

Il triple objective of the Pediatric Point is to provide an initial outpatient service, help families in carrying out the procedures for assigning a paediatrician of free choice, which it does not replace, and provide training relating to the protection of health, including sexually transmitted diseases, and the promotion of the psychophysical well-being of the children.

“By working in the neighborhood, we gained the trust of the families and we intercepted this strong health need,” he said Silvio Tursi, president of the social cooperative Tempo per l’infanzia, which manages the day center for minors, the neighborhood art school and the Arteducation space (in the photo, below) in the two-storey building in via Bechi 9. «From 2020 to today, there have been more than 50 families who have turned to the family help desk, reporting these critical issues, while some of these have managed to have a pediatrician after a few months and others are still awaiting assignment».

The interception of families in difficulty in schools and in “hidden” places in the area is possible thanks to the synergy between the Family Desk and the QuBi Viale Monza Network. However, it is expected that word of mouth will spread among families and that the requests for help will therefore greatly increase, even from outside Gorla. «Parents often don’t know that, regardless of legal status, every minor in Italy has the right to a pediatrician and then, after the age of 14, to a family doctor; other times, they know it but are afraid to claim this right because they don’t have the documents” he explained Vincenzo Tommaselli who, together with Carlo Brambilla and Giacomo Colella, will visit the children. The three pediatricians are volunteers of the Francesca Rava Foundation.

From left Carlo Brambilla, Giacomo Colella, Emanuela Ambreck, Elisabetta Strada, Vincenzo Tommasselli, Silvio Tursi, lamberto Bertolé

Poverty hits hard, in every area. Don’t think that bread is missing. In fact, according to all those present at the inauguration of the Pediatric Point, food needs are satisfied by many actors in the city. As Lamberto Bertolé, Councilor for Welfare and Health of the Municipality of Milan, said, «we must also combat other forms of poverty, education and health. The Pediatric Point that we are inaugurating today is the result of that extensive collaboration between different actors that works, as the QuBì project network against child poverty has already demonstrated.”

The Pediatric Point, in addition to the clinic, has a bathroom, a kitchen and common areas, for a total of 50 m2. «I thank all the partners who helped us in the realization of this project, at the service of many minors in difficulty» he said Elisabetta Strada, project manager of the Francesca Rava NPH Italia ETS Foundation, recalling the contribution of Hino Natural Skincare, Viatris, Google, Park Associati, IKEA Italia, Artigo. In fact, the design, renovation and layout of the spaces was possible thanks to the Rava Foundation and its proven network of partner companies who made their skills and time available, also through company volunteering.

The Pediatric Point, which can be accessed exclusively by appointment at the Family Help Desk on Mondays from 9.30am to 12.30pm – will be open on Tuesdays from 2.00pm to 5.00pm and on Thursdays from 9.00am to 12.00pm.

Photo above by Nicla Panciera

Ribbon cutting One of the rooms of the Arteducation Space of the Time for childhood cooperative – Gorla

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

