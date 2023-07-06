In-Habit Project Explores Ways to Improve Health and Well-being Through Food

European Research Project In-Habit focuses on improving health and well-being through food. The partners of the project, coordinated by the University of Córdoba (UCO), recently met in Riga to learn about activities in the cities where case studies are being implemented. The visit to Riga focused on responsible and conscious consumption, and healthy diets. Researchers in Riga are creating a multifunctional food HUB using local products produced in a sustainable way. The HUB will also serve as a recreational and educational area.

During the visit, participants explored the Kalnciema neighborhood, known for its Agenskalns food and craft market. The neighborhood hosts various family-friendly events, art exhibits, and educational activities. The Agenskalns market is considered the largest and oldest in the neighborhood, with a national cultural monument status. It serves as an inclusive and versatile public space that promotes healthy lifestyles.

The participants also visited the Academic Center of the University of Latvia and the Rail Baltica mobility and inclusion project, which will integrate the Baltic states into the European rail network by 2030.

Isotta Mac Fadden, a researcher on the project, highlighted the alliance between citizens, politics, and science in Riga to promote urban development. The visit to Riga has been inspiring and enriching, showcasing the high impact of the case study in promoting healthy lifestyles.

María del Mar Delgado, the project coordinator, emphasized the importance of these visits in promoting synergies, replication actions, and fostering networks among the residents of different cities.

In conclusion, the In-Habit project aims to improve health and well-being through food. The recent visit to Riga showcased the city’s efforts in promoting responsible and conscious consumption, healthy diets, and the creation of inclusive public spaces. This project aims to create connections between European cities and promote healthy lifestyles.