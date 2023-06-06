“In health and in sickness”. Touch rock bottom and resurface together

A bad feeling, an even worse diagnosis. Sabrina goes from disbelief to rejection first of the disease, then of the treatments and even of her partner. Which, however, convinced, remains. “That evening, in spite of the evil, lying on the bed, she and I alone got married”. The story is among the ten semifinalists of the #afiancodelcoraggio contest. On the site until 8 June it is possible to read the other compositions and vote – expressing up to three preferences – to help choose the three finalists. A jury will decide the winning story, which will become a short film.

With only one wing

My partner Sabrina and I have been together for just three years and it was immediately love at first sight, like what you see in the movies: from the first date we have never been able to detach ourselves, not even for a moment.

July 7, 2021 was an unforgettable date for me and for her: it was the day of the sentence that changed her life and, consequently, mine too. That morning Sabrina was a little anxious because she had a bad feeling, I tried to reassure her but she insisted that surely the doctor would give her bad news. Once at the hospital, we follow all the instructions of the triage for Covid and we sit in the waiting room without speaking but holding hands as a sort of ritual to reassure ourselves, to feel safe, at home, even within the walls of a hospital. hospital. The doctor, unfortunately, sentences a reality that is too cruel and unacceptable, for a few days we had celebrated her 28th birthday.

At the news I petrify and a tear falls, one of the few, while Sabrina remains impassive listening to the doctor like a robot: get on the couch, undress, we do the tattoo to delimit the area, get dressed. It’s true she had a bad feeling, but no, we hadn’t imagined this. I understood that we had to react and so, after leaving the hospital, I thought of spoiling her more than usual even if she was too busy reassuring all her relatives and friends by saying that she would face the whole journey, obviously with a bad taste in her mouth, but determined to achieve the goal.

“What color is courage?” The story of Simonetta, suffering from leukemia 01 June 2023



Two days later there was the first oncological visit, I remember this as the worst day of my life: she was beside herself, she didn’t want to be treated, she wanted to let herself die, she wanted to leave me so as not to make me suffer, so as not to let me live for years. heavy in the hospital between chemotherapy, radiotherapy and medical visits, he wanted to protect me from all this evil. We have hit rock bottom. At that moment I forced her to listen to me, even if to tell the truth, she didn’t feel like it! I lovingly promised her that I would have accompanied her on this journey and that, unfortunately, we had a very high and very difficult mountain to climb, when we reached the top we would have put the healing flag and then the descent would have been a walk and so it was: we have traveled and passed all the stages.

That evening, in spite of the evil, lying on the bed, she and I alone got married. This is enough for us, incredible but true: “I promise to always be faithful to you in joy and in pain, in health and in sickness and to love and honor you all the days of my life”.

There could not have been more true and coherent words to our situation. It was a panacea, an even stronger certainty than our immense love relationship. So everything went by quickly. She smiled back and was a lioness, with me at her side ready to support her. We won!

Cancer, when he is the caregiver 30 Maggio 2023





It was not easy to be close to her in all phases of the disease: hair lost completely, tiredness and the various post-chemo effects but together with a positive attitude we did not give evil a slightest chance of winning, but above all to take away our smile and serenity. We moved, she graduated and we grew up as a couple because with this challenge faced and won with both hands we understood that together we are invincible and as a song quotes “We are angels with only one wing and we will be able to fly only by remaining one next to each other”.