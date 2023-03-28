Florence, 27 March 2023 – The sky puts on a show with the alignment well five out of eight planetswhich will be fully visible starting from evening of March 27th. Is one very rare sight see perfectly aligned Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Venus and Uranus, even if it happened last summer, with Saturn instead of Uranus. The thing that makes the phenomenon even more special is that they will be visible from Earth even with the naked eyeespecially on March 27 and 28 after sunset.

When to see the planets

“To the west, at sunset – explains the astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, scientific director of the Virtual Telescope – the sky is preparing an interesting sequence of planets, which particularly involves Jupiter, Venus and Mars, already clearly visible. And then Uranus which sees Venus prospectively approaching its position, while Mercury which is slowly emerging from the residual glow of the Sun, after sunset”. “Only on March 27 – he continues – Mercury, freed from the solar glare, will be clearly visible” and “angularly close to Jupiter”.

The show begins at sunset

The perfect moment to admire the alignment, explains the astrophysicist Masi, is after sunset: “Against a fairly bright sky, as the planets are lower down, and therefore more internal to the afterglow of the twilight”. The sequence starts from Jupiter, followed by Venus, which prospectively is close to the area of ​​the sky in which Uranus is also visible; then, among the stars of Taurus, there is Mars, recognizable by its reddish color, although no longer as bright as it had been in December 2022, when it was in opposition. Saturn and Neptune are missing, both visible only at dawn.

Eyes fixed on the sky: with or without binoculars

The Moon contributes to enriching the parade of planets, and all the planets are visible to the naked eye except Uranus, to observe which simple binoculars will still be sufficient. The alignment can be admired above all on 27 and 28 March, and will put on a show until March 30th. And there are too diverse App that help locate planets, including Sky Guide, Sky Tonight, and Star Walk for those with an Android smartphone.

Maurice Costanzo