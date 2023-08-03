In human DNA a genetic variant that keeps HIV at bay

MeteoWeb

A new study published in the journal Nature could pave the way for new therapies againstHIV. The study, conducted by an international team led by Imperial College London, the Federal Polytechnic University of Lausanne and the National Laboratory of Microbiology in Canada, with the participation of Italy through the University of Siena, that of Modena and Reggio Emilia and the San Raffaele in Milan, has discovered one in the human DNA genetic variant associated with better control of HIV infection. Present in 4-13% of people of African origin, it involves a lower viral load, a slower progression of the disease and a lower risk of transmission of the infection.

Considering that much of what we know about the relationship between the human genome and the HIV virus comes from studies of European populations, the researchers decided to broaden the field of investigation by analyzing the DNA of almost 4,000 people of African origin who live with the virus HIV-1, the most common type in the world. From the data collected, a genetic variant emerged that is associated with lower levels of the virus. This variant has been localized in a region of chromosome 1 that contains the CHD1L gene, already known for its involvement in DNA repair mechanisms: in fact, it serves to produce a protein that helps the damaged double helix to unfold to facilitate the interventions of ‘ maintenance’.

It now remains to be understood how CHD1L affects viral load. Since the virus affects immune cells, the researchers tried to see what happens if the CHD1L gene is turned off in their DNA. The results demonstrate that its deactivation favors virus replication in macrophages but paradoxically not in T cells, which are the ones most involved in viral replication.V

