in India the obligation to wear a mask returns

Covid is not yet a closed chapter in 22 countries around the world, in India they have even returned to the obligation to wear a mask. The increase in the number of infections is due to a new variant of Omicron, called “Arcturus”. The World Health Organization is monitoring its spread. What we learn from the scientists is that its official name is XBB.1.16 and that it is very infectious and potentially more pathogenic than the other variants in circulation.

Most of the samples of XBB.1.16 come from
India, where the virus has become dominant. Weekly cases of Covid-19 in the country have more than doubled in the past week. Facing the worst data in seven months, the authorities are preparing for the possibility of a peak soon.

On April 11, public and private hospitals across India were held
exercises to verify the degree of preparation of health facilities to a sudden surge in the virus. The availability of beds, oxygen, intensive care units, equipment and all the materials necessary to combat the spread of Covid were checked.

Omicron’s XBB.1.16 subvariant is known to be
not lethal and not too serious but the rapid growth in the number of new positives is worrying. The Indian authorities have invited the various territories to increase the attention and the number of molecular tests and vaccinations. Some states have reinstated
the obligation to wear masks in public places and to follow safety protocols.

“Over the past couple of days, we’ve started receiving pediatric cases of Covid again after a six-month gap.” So on April 6 on Twitter the pediatrician Vipin M. Vashishtha (former coordinator of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and member of the WHO Vaccine Safety Net initiative) warned about XBB.1.16. In fact, many children have been affected by the variant, even ”
babies with high fever, cold and cough and itchy nonpurulent conjunctivitis with
sticky eyesnot observed in previous waves,” explained the expert.

