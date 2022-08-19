Intermittent fasting has been the most effective method for weight loss for some time. There are various versions. This can be done through time-limited (THREE) eating, where calories are consumed within a limited number of hours per day, as is the case with the 16: 8 diet, where all meals are eaten within a window of eight. hours; or through low calorie “fasting” days, in which one or two small meals are eaten on a predetermined number of days per week, as in the case of the 5: 2 diet.

According to researchers from the University of Alabama, obese people lost significantly more weight if they ate all meals between 7 and 15 in the morning. “All of these diets are popular because they offer an easy way to reduce energy intake,” says dietitian Rhiannon Lambert, author of Science of Nutrition, “and this often leads to weight loss.” In addition to simplicity, it attracts the awareness that deprivation is temporary and that one can free oneself from food hunger once the fasting phase is over.

Both men and women appreciate it, not only for accelerated and sustained weight loss, but also because they know it can improve health and longevity in doing so. Fasting, even for just a few hours, triggers a biological response to food shortages, called “metabolic switching”: once the sugar stores are exhausted, the cells begin to burn body fat. A break from the constant calorie consumption of an infinity of snacks also gives the metabolism and the energy plant of the body’s cells a chance to reset.

“Intermittent fasting can have many metabolic benefits when practiced correctly, which means eating a healthy and balanced diet with lots of vegetables, whole grains and all the nutrients you need when eating,” Dr. Linia Patel, dietician and spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association (BDA). “It has been shown to help control insulin, reduce body fat and lower cholesterol levels.” This diet, it should be noted, does not work for everyone. “If you’re prone to disordered eating or if your basic diet isn’t balanced, it’s not for you,” says Patel.

Studies tend to show that it works best for men and postmenopausal women, while its effectiveness is less for younger women, as they need regular energy intake for their reproductive health. Of the various versions, ranging from a few hours a day without food to tougher restrictions, the doctor says the less extreme, the more likely she is to stick to it. “It will only be effective if fasting periods work for you and there are opportunities for nutritious meals at other times,” says the expert. “Severe deprivation is bad news.”