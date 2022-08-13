news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AOSTA, 13 AUG – Equipped by the Monterosa guides, the two new climbing gyms of Pirubeck – iconic rocky spur overlooking the town center – and of Mittag-Vat, together with the underlying one, will be inaugurated on Sunday 14 August in Issime viewpoint and the connecting path. The event is scheduled exactly one hundred years after the first ascent of Pirubeck, by the mountaineer Giuseppe Abbiati, originally from Valenza (Alessandria), and by the Turin-born Giovanni Peano.



At 10.30 the mountain guide Davide Frachey will inaugurate the new routes retracing the climb made in 1922 by the pair of mountaineers. The meeting is scheduled at 9 in the locality of Fontaineclaire, where the ceremony with the cutting of the ribbon will be held. Then, after about 40 minutes of walking, you will first reach the intermediate gymnasium of Mittag-Vat and then that of Pirubeck, to witness the revival of the historic climb. From 12.30, lunch prepared by the Pro loco will be served in the pavilion in the square.



The works cost 70 thousand euros. They led to the setting up of about thirty routes – suitable for all difficulties – on the two crags, the intermediate one of Mittag-Vat and that of Pirubeck. The path that leads from the locality of Fontaineclaire to the rock spur has also been restored, providing it with special signs. “We are happy to be able to inaugurate this project, the result of the commitment and ideas of the previous administration”, comments the mayor, Enrico Montanari. (HANDLE).

