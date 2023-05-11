In Italy 40,250 family doctors, 2,200 fewer in 2 years – Health

“The continuous decrease in the number of general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice is worrying”. General practitioners went from 42,428 in 2019 to 40,250 in 2021, with a decrease of 2,178 and most of them have over 25 years of service. While free-choice pediatricians went from 7,408 in 2019 to 7,022 in 2021, equal to 386 fewer. This is the complaint contained in the Civic Report on Health 2023, presented to the Ministry of Health by Cittadinanzattiva.

The consequence, reads the report based on data from Agenas and the State Accounting Office, “is the increase in the relationship between these fundamental professional figures and the number of patients”: each family doctor assisted an average of 1,224 citizens in 2019, but which became 1,237 in 2021. “The problem – Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva points out to ANSA – is that often the shortages of family doctors are concentrated in some more peripheral areas of the country, which we have defined for this reason as Health Deserts. In in particular, they are lacking, especially in areas with low population density or with disadvantaged, rural and remote geographical conditions. But the problem is also starting to affect large cities”.

In general, the report states, “the downward trend concerns all personnel of the National Health Service from 2012 to 2017. While it grew in conjunction with the pandemic emergency, during which extraordinary recruitment procedures were used to strengthen of territorial assistance networks and hospital wards”. From nurses to speech therapists via radiologists, public health workers dropped from 673,416 in 2012 to 647,062 in 2017 and then went back up to 670,566 in 2021.

On long waits in healthcare “there is a confused and obscure system, in which first visits are mixed up with follow-ups, booking diaries are closed without even giving a reason, unclear relationships are created with private individuals, computer systems communicate, the switchboards do not respond”. The consequence is that, as citizens point out, “also expect two months for urgent visits or two years for a screening mammogram”, denounce the report. It also emerges that for the first specialist visits in a Class B (short), to be carried out within 10 days, citizens also waited 60 days for the first cardiological, oncological and pulmonary visit. Without a priority code, you get to wait 360 days for an endocrinological visit. As for waiting times for specialist check-ups: a gynecological visit with priority U (urgent), to be carried out within 72 hours, was set 60 days after the request. For a cardiological check-up with priority B (within 10 days) citizens waited 60 days. An endocrinological visit without priority class was set after 455 days, a neurological visit after 360 days. As for diagnostic services, 150 days were reported for a priority B mammography, i.e. to be carried out within 10 days, and 730 days for one in category P (programmable). The same goes for surgeries, from uterine cancer to hip replacements. Citizens also “complain about malfunctions in access and booking services, for example caused by failure to comply with priority codes, difficulty in contacting the Cup, impossibility to book due to blocked waiting lists”. Finally, almost all of the Regions did not recover the services delayed due to the pandemic, and not all of them used the fund of 500 million allocated ad hoc in 2022: Molise invested only 1.7% of what it had available, Sardinia 26%, Sicily 28%.