In Italy 5,000 public psychologists per 60 million inhabitants – Healthcare

“Millions of Italians cannot find answers in a country that has 5,000 public psychologists for 60 million inhabitants, the same number as 40 years ago”. While psychological problems in all age groups have “reached levels never seen before” and the incidence in the middle-low income groups, those who cannot access a private psychologist, “is greater than 30%”. The complaint comes from the National Council of Psychologists’ Orders (Cnop), on the occasion of the General States of the Profession, underway in Rome.

Today we know that “even genetic activity is influenced by the psyche, but” still in 2023 – said the president of the Cnop Davide Lazzari in his opening speech – psychologists are a luxury in hospitals, schools, facilities for the elderly, even in Mental Health Centres”. Suffice it to say that we are “the last country in Europe for public investments in this field, 61 euros a year compared to 500 euros in France and Germany, 0.2% in real terms of GDP (OECD data)”.

However, it is also true that many results have been achieved in recent years, especially following the Covid pandemic. “Never before have there been so many measures on psychological issues: we managed to enter the political agenda”. The psychologist bonus was introduced, which is now a structural measure “but incredibly underfunded” and “to be strengthened”. Just yesterday, he specified, “the Chamber began examining the law on basic psychologists and in recent days I met with the Minister of Education, Valditara to systematize psychology in schools. But the gap between the needs of citizens and the reality of the country’s public services in this field is still enormous.”

In the private sector, things are changing quickly, many companies are realizing the importance of workers’ psychological well-being, “but the public administration and small private companies are lagging behind”, underlines Lazzari. It should be noted, he concludes, “how much this penalizes a country divided in half between those who can pay for a Psychology course, which in Italy is almost exclusively private, and those who remain excluded”.

