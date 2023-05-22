In Italy 800 thousand with Glaucoma but 1 out of 3 do not know they suffer from it – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – A large proportion of glaucoma patients could better control the disease and avoid damage to the optic nerve if they immediately underwent surgery to drain the excess fluid inside the eye instead of using only eye drops . However, today patients wait at least 7-10 years before undergoing the procedure. This is what the experts of the Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (Siso) underline at their congress in Rome.

Glaucoma affects about 800,000 Italians and it is estimated that 1 in 3 patients is unaware that they suffer from the disease. It is caused by “an increase in pressure inside the eye which depends on the degeneration of a sort of intraocular ‘strainer’ which regulates the amount of liquid that the eye is able to drain”, explains Stefano Gandolfi, director of the Clinic Ophthalmology University of Parma and member of the Siso board of directors. “As we age, the drainage function of this strainer deteriorates, fluid accumulates, pressure rises, and the optic nerve is gradually damaged.”

Treatment involves the use of eye drops to lower eye pressure. However, 30-70 percent of patients do not take them correctly and 50% abandon them within 6 months.

Surgery, with laser or minimally invasive surgery, could be the solution. A recent study “has shown that in 70% of cases the eyes operated with the laser maintain a normal intraocular pressure and that the progression of the visual damage occurs in 20% of the cases against 27% of the patients treated with the eye drops”, illustrates Gandolfi. Similar results are obtained by intervening immediately with surgery.

To prevent the damage of the disease, however, timely diagnosis remains essential: it is important to undergo regular checks that include the measurement of intraocular pressure and an eye fundus examination, advise the Siso experts.