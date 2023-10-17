in Italy it is free, but you have to contact the Breast Unit – breaking latest news

by Vera Martinella

The operation can be done with different techniques and times. For the entire treatment cycle it is important to rely on multidisciplinary centers. On October 18, experts will answer doubts and questions online

Every year in October, Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day is celebrated all over the world, a day dedicated to awareness of breast reconstruction after cancer. An opportunity which, far from being considered an obligation, is routinely offered to all patients: every woman, after surgery to remove breast cancer, can make the choice she deems most appropriate having been correctly informed by doctors.

The reconstructive operation, the costs of which are borne by the National Health Service (including, for those who wish, the adjustment of the other breast, the one not operated on for cancer), can be done with different techniques and times. a tested operation, minimally invasive, not very painful and with a rapid postoperative recovery, but like all operations it can present risks or complications and for this reason it is essential to rely on expert hands in qualified hospitals.

Get treatment in the Breast Units

If eliminating cancer remains the primary objective for patients and doctors, the message of BRA Day 2023 focuses on the importance of being treated in the Breast Units, centers of experience, where different specialists meet and improve patient survival. In Italy, breast cancer treatments and breast reconstruction do not take place with the same criteria, the same tools and the same results everywhere – says Stefania de Fazio, president of the Italian Society of Reconstructive-Regenerative and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (SICPRE) -. Relying on a multidisciplinary centre, i.e. the Breast Units, established in Italy in 2014 following the State-Regions agreement and in implementation of a European directive issued in 2006, makes the difference. To convey this message, SICPRE is organizing a large online event open to all on 18 October (see below) on the occasion of the Day, so that patients can ask any questions they may have to various professionals.

In the Breast Units, cases are addressed in a multidisciplinary way. From the first visit, the oncologist, radiotherapist, plastic surgeon and all the other specialists of the breast center take care of the patient together. The final result is better from every point of view, from the survival rate to the quality of the reconstruction, she adds. Various studies have clearly demonstrated that survival is better in these centres: those who turn to them live longer (and better) because the adherence to the guidelines is higher, the experience of the specialists is better and the adoption of a multidisciplinary approach is guaranteed.

Over 55,000 Italians are diagnosed with breast cancer every year

Over 55 thousand Italians every year have to deal with a diagnosis of breast cancer: the most widespread neoplasm globally – explains de Fazio -, but fortunately the net survival 5 years after diagnosis is 88%. According to statistics, six out of ten patients then opt for a reconstructive operation which can restore their aesthetic integrity and improve their psychophysical well-being. There are different techniques, it is possible to proceed with different timing (in many cases it takes place at the same time as the removal of the neoplasm, but it can also be performed afterwards) and only in rare cases is reconstruction contraindicated: what matters is evaluating each individual case and proposing to the patient the most suitable options for her, so that she can freely choose.

The experts respond: online event open to the public

On 18 October 2023, from 10am to 1pm, anyone interested can freely attend the BRA Day SICPRE 2023 (by connecting to this link) . From Trieste to Salerno, from Turin to Palermo, passing through Milan, Rome and many other Italian cities, important topics such as radiotherapy, communication with the patient and different reconstructive techniques will be addressed, with the possibility of asking questions and clarifying any doubts — concludes Giuseppe Giudice, responsible for the initiative and head of the Plastic Surgery and Burns Center department of the Bari Polyclinic. The program of the event includes a live broadcast from the Bari Polyclinic and a connection with many breast centers throughout Italy: the plastic surgeons will dialogue with the other specialists working in the multidisciplinary centers and with women, illustrating how and why union makes the patient’s strength and well-being.

Two associations linked to the scientific society will also participate: MeetDonnaat the forefront of spreading prevention and health messages, e Senonetwork, committed to ensuring that breast cancer is treated in breast care units that comply with European requirements, to offer all Italian women equal treatment opportunities.

