“Our country is affected by migratory flows from countries where the incidence of tuberculosis is high. The overcrowded conditions that can occur both during the journey and in the reception centers facilitate the transmission of the mycobacterium”.

Despite this, Italy “is among the countries with a low incidence of TB”, with less than 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, for a total of almost 2,300 cases in 2020, down since 2010 but also due to the effect of the pandemic. This was underlined by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) which, in view of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, calls for an increase in rapid diagnosis, the development of vaccines and therapies against resistant forms.

The Covid pandemic, Siti points out, “has led to a decrease in case notifications worldwide, which went from 7.1 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020 (-18%)”.

In Italy, according to the “Tuberculosis Annual Epidemiological Report for 2020”, there were 2,287 cases in 2020, 3,346 in 2021, 3,912 in 2018. The fight against the spread of tuberculosis, which remains a deadly disease in many cases, must pass, for the experts, “through a series of coordinated interventions in order to reduce the risk of spreading this dangerous pathogen”.

“The early identification of cases of infection – explains Roberta Siliquini, president of Siti – is necessary to guarantee access to early treatment. To obtain it, it is necessary to act on the health conditions of the people who arrive in our country, both through the demolition of socio-linguistic barriers and through the implementation of protocols for the early assessment of the state of health and for monitoring in the stages following reception.It is also advisable to make an effort to invest more in the Prevention Departments, also in terms recruitment of human resources who can play a coordination role in order to implement a proactive search for TB cases”.