The number of cases of monkeypox in Italy breaks through 700. There are 714, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. On the day of the death in Cuba of the carabiniere Germano Mancini of Venice, the first Italian victim of ‘monkey pox’, the health authorities of Rome inform on how compared to the last survey the confirmed cases in Italy have increased by 25 while the 714 total infections well 194 are related to trips abroad. The median age is 37 and 704 are men, 10 are women. Almost half of the cases are concentrated in Lombardy where the confirmed cases are 308 against 128 in Lazio, followed by Emilia Romagna at 73, 48 in Veneto, 36 in Tuscany, 31 in Campania, 26 in Piedmont, 2 in Abruzzo, 11 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 16 in Liguria, 5 in the Marche, 16 in Puglia, 4 in Sardinia, 5 in Sicily, 1 in Bolzano, 4 in Trento. No cases in Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta.

Scare is the viral infection of the same family as smallpox associated with travel to West Africa and which typically manifests as a flu-like illness and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body. It is frightening but “they must not alarm the population”, says Francesco Vaia, Director General of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome where the first infection in the peninsula was isolated on 19 May. “Except in exceptional cases, the disease progresses in a benign way, without serious complications, with recovery after two and three weeks”.

Spallanzani’s CEO explained how, in the face of 42 thousand cases notified in non-endemic countries, therefore outside Central and West Africa, there were only 5 deaths, equal to a lethality of 1.2 out of 10 thousand. Since the beginning of August, the Italian regions have begun to equip themselves with the first doses of vaccine to be inoculated: in Veneto and Friuli the vaccination campaign has started as well as 2 thousand doses of vaccine arrived in Lombardy and ran out in the first days. So much so as to officially ask the councilor for Welfare, Letizia Moratti, for a second supply to dispose of any waiting lists.

Abroad, UK authorities have spoken of a slowing epidemic as the World Health Organization has repeatedly expressed concern over unfair access to vaccines. “We saw it during the Covid-19 pandemic and it will repeat itself” with “the poorest continuing to lag behind,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director general. However, since the beginning of the epidemic, WHO has also reported how populations have become more susceptible to monkeypox over the decades from which it usually heals in a few weeks and the virus does not spread easily among humans. The reasons behind this sensitivity include the discontinuation of routine smallpox vaccination, which in the past offered cross protection. The first-generation based vaccine has been shown to be 85% effective in preventing monkeypox in the past. In Italy, smallpox vaccination was abolished in 1981.