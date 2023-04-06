Listen to the audio version of the article

A glimmer of cure opens in neuroblastoma, the most frequent extracranial solid tumor of the pediatric age. A treatment based on Car-T cells, immune cells taken from patients and genetically modified to recognize cancer, has shown efficacy for the first time in the majority of patients suffering from the most severe form of the disease. The treatment was developed by doctors and researchers from the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome; the data relating to the first trial conducted on 27 patients, also carried out thanks to funding received from Airc, the Ministry of Health, Aifa and the Italian Foundation for the Fight against Neuroblastoma, were illustrated in the New England Journal of Medicine.

«It is the first time at an international level that a study on the use of Car-T against solid tumors has achieved such encouraging results and on such a large case series – says Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the experimentation – We finally have one more therapeutic weapon than it can be used for the treatment of children who are diagnosed with neuroblastoma.’

Between 2018 and 2021, 27 patients from all over Italy, aged between 1 and 25 years, suffering from neuroblastoma and already subjected to numerous attempts at treatment, were enrolled in the trial, with the aim of “verifying whether the therapy with Car-T cells were able to change the natural history of their disease», explains Locatelli, head of the research area and clinical area of ​​Oncohematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation of the Child Jesus.

The new therapy – they report from the Bambino Gesù – proved to be safe and effective: at the end of the study, the team observed a response to the treatment in 63% of the patients, half of whom were in complete remission of the disease. The probability of survival up to 3 years (60% of cases) and of surviving without evidence of disease (36%) increases. Furthermore, the longevity of Car-T cells has been documented: they persist in the patient’s body up to 2-3 years after the infusion, supporting their therapeutic efficacy over time. The patients involved in the study were treated with an infusion of Car-T cells modified with a third generation construct, called Gd2-Cart01, produced in the laboratory by researchers of the Holy See hospital starting from the collection of autologous T lymphocytes (i.e. from the patient himself).

«Today we have the possibility of being able to use the same type of Car-T cells also in different types of brain tumors – explains Locatelli – We have already prepared a clinical protocol under evaluation for the last refinements at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and, once we receive approval by regulatory agencies, we will begin a clinical trial also in brain tumors of children and young adults up to 35 years of age.