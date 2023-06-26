«In Italy the risk of infectious diseases such as malaria is increasing»

“This summer we are observing an increase in the proliferation of mosquitoes that could transmit even serious infectious diseases, such as malaria”, the alarm launched by Matteo Bassetti, head of infectious diseases San Martino Polyclinic of Genoa.

The diseases transmitted by these insects “have had a sharp increase in Europe due to climate change: in 2022, 71 autochthonous cases of Dengue were recorded, of which 65 in France and 6 in Spain. Also peak of West Nile cases with 1,133 cases and 92 deaths, of which more than 700 cases in Italy », warns the expert.

«Mosquitos they are not only annoying – adds Bassetti – but as mentioned I am

carriers of infectious diseases and even in Italy there is this problem, we see only the tip of the iceberg. The disinfestation of big cities should start in March with the pruning of the plants, interventions on the larvae where there is stagnation of water and then continue on the adult mosquitoes in the summer months.

Boom West Nile in Italia

«The West Nile virus had a growth in 2022 in some areas of the country, so much so that Italy recorded the highest number of cases in Europe – Bassetti always remembers – Then there is the bogeyman of chikungunya, right in the province of Ferrara which was hit by the floods». But what should be done to avoid the risk of stings? «Prevention should be done by the Municipalities – the infectious disease specialist remarks – the citizen can be careful in dressing, perhaps covering the ankles, using repellents and if he has a garden or a

balcony to prevent water from stagnating”.

Infections caused by climate change

After the water bombs and the monsoon rains of the last few weeks, the summer has entered with a straight leg, with the first real wave of sultry heat from the Sahara which this week will bring during the week the thermometer above 40 ° in many regions. It is therefore already on the alert for heat waves and above all for the sultriness.

Very high temperatures and high humidity are expected until Friday.

A new report from the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) confirmed as the progressive tropicalization of the climate has important consequences for human health, also for diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, ticks and other insects. «Pathologies that were considered tropical, comments the professor Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome – with this change in the Italian climate, they become a serious risk. For now, these are sporadic cases, but there is a real possibility that they will become endemic, even in our latitudes. In short, at home ».

