Home Health in Italy there is another “problem” according to the expert
Health

in Italy there is another “problem” according to the expert

by admin
in Italy there is another “problem” according to the expert

Matteo Bassetti sheds light on the so-called “camel flu”, which has come back to talk in conjunction with the World Cup in Qatar

Posted on:

PUBLICIST JOURNALIST

Freelance journalist since 2014. For over 10 years he has been involved in communication and information on the web, writing on various topics: from sports to news, passing through politics and entertainment. He has also collaborated with important paper newspapers and magazines and radio and TV stations.







In recent days, thanks to the World Cup in Qatar, there has also been talk in Italy of MersCoValso known simply as Mers or how Middle East respiratory syndrome and renamed “camel flu“.

You may also like

Skin cancer, here’s how Moderna’s mRna vaccine can...

Seniors, ten rules for using medicines correctly

Mental health 2021. Merciless picture from the ministerial...

World Cup Qatar – France, others infected. Now...

Gianluca Vialli’s illness: he leaves the national team...

Drugs and performance-enhancing drugs, gym manager arrested –...

in Italy there is another “problem” according to...

Lymphomas, new evidence of safety and efficacy of...

What should we expect from the Australian flu

Tumors, possible breakthrough in 5 years from mRna...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy