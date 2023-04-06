More than 17 million birds were killed this season, the most in history.

Land shortage in Japan is hampering mass culling of millions of birds due to a record outbreak of avian flu. It was reported on Tuesday public broadcaster NHK. More than 17 million birds have been culled in the Asian country this season by avian flu, which is about 9% of domestic chickens, the highest number ever recorded. As many as 26 prefectures (out of a total of 47) have been affected by the outbreaks this season, 7 of them had reported a shortage of suitable land for the burial of animals.

Avian flu: in Japan there is no more space to bury slaughtered chickens

Meanwhile, experts underline the urgency of studying new measures to prevent further spread of the virus with the introduction of incineration or the reduction of the number of birds to be slaughtered. This illness it is spreading to various countries of the world, such as Japan, Cambodia, China and others. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that humanity must prepare for a scenario in which the bird flu virus could unleash a new pandemic. WHO data indicate that there have been more than 860 confirmed cases of avian influenza in humans from 2003 to 2023. More than half of those infected are dead. In Latin America, Chile reported more than 1,500 dead sea lions during the first quarter of 2023. Specialists have linked these deaths to bird flu H5N1. Meanwhile, the Chilean Ministry of Health he confirmed last Wednesday the first case of bird flu in humans. Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that affects birds, especially domestic and farm birds. There are various strains of avian influenza viruses, some of which have zoonotic potential, i.e. they can also infect humans. Transmission occurs through direct contact with infected animals or with contaminated biological material. The disease can cause serious morbidity and mortality in birds and can have serious repercussions on the economy of the countries where it spreads.