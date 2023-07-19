In July +25% of emergency calls to 118 due to the heat – Healthcare

Requests for help to 118 are increasing due to the rise in temperatures in recent days: approximately +20% last week, compared to the previous month, and approximately +3-5% this week compared to the previous one, for a total increase equal to +25% of requests for help in the month of July compared to the month of June. This was stated to ANSA by the president of the Italian Society of the Territorial Emergency System 118 (Sis 118), Mario Balzanelli, underlining that a “worrying increase in cases of sudden death from cardiac arrest precisely due to the high temperatures and high humidity”.

“There is a significant increase – explains Balzanelli – the pains related to the thermal stress produced on the body by this exceptional heat wave. Therefore, the requests for assistance to the Territorial Emergency System 118 are increasing significantly”. To weigh, the expert warns, is “the deadly combination of high temperatures and very high humidity levels, a mix that brings significant stress to the body; this is causing an increase in serious clinical forms such as arrests sudden heart attacks, strokes, acute coronary syndromes, exacerbations of chronic respiratory failure”.

To be affected, he notes, “are above all the elderly but also the frail subjects with multiple pathologies”.

Not only that: “We are also recording – warns the president of Sis 118 – many cases of people who feel sick after drinking alcohol, for example on the beach, since high temperatures and alcohol contribute to producing further vasodilation leading to collapses up to forms stricter clinics”.

