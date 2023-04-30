in Khartoum airstrikes and fighting

Ansa In Sudan the ceasefire that had been established to allow the population to save themselves was broken. In the capital Khartoum fighting has in fact resumed: the army reported that it had attacked the city from all directions with planes and heavy artillery to flush out rival paramilitaries (RSF). Millions of people have been trapped in the capital, where food is scarce.

Resumed the fights In the streets of the capital, where the conflict began, the clashes have resumed. Defense military aircraft were seen flying over Khartoum and the nearby cities of Omdurman and Khartom Bahri. The RSF said their military base in the Salha area was attacked and that they had responded to the attack. The Police Reserve Force was deployed north of Khartoum. The Rapid Support Forces warned senior police officers against fighting alongside the military. Meanwhile, a video has been released on social media showing the headquarters of the Central Bank of Sudan in Khartoum in flames.

State of emergency declared in two states Meanwhile in two states of Sudan (that of Gadaref in the south-east, and of the Nile in the north-east) a state of emergency has been declared due to the conflict. The respective governors decided it. With the declaration of emergency, the storage for commercial purposes of fuels, edible oils, sugars and flours was prohibited. The Khartoum state government has announced a forced holiday for all institutions from today, April 30, until further notice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

