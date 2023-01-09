by Daniel Gasparotti

09 GEN – Dear Director,

what is often said about general practitioners is not true. Why are doctors’ offices full of people, their secretaries go crazy with work, phone calls flocking non-stop from 8 in the morning to 20 in the evening if people, according to these surveys, no longer go to the general practitioner?

Considering the usefulness of the family doctor only in relation to his agreement with the National Health Service is reductive: most people who undertake a specialist path to solve their own problem without seeking guidance from the general practitioner do not reach any solution On the other hand, there are countless and more and more young people who establish a close relationship with their family doctor, as well as patients who, after having been to a specialist, ask the family doctor for an opinion on his work.

Family doctors have withstood the impact of Covid very well, even if they do not have valid protective devices and have left dozens and dozens of dead on the field. Even today, the NHS is paying the consequences of the pandemic, starting with the incredible waiting lists that are the cause of the congestion of the Emergency Departments and not the absence of family doctors who should deal exclusively with chronicities and minor acute ailments that do not concern the PS.

For these reasons, we must avoid making a great deal of confusion by putting together general practitioners (GPs), free-of-charge paediatricians (PLS), continuity of care doctors and outpatient specialists, without realizing that they are all local doctors, but with different roles and times. It must be clearly stated that the role of GPs and PLS cannot be assumed by other subjects.

A big mistake is made when it is stated, as some surveys on GPs do, that doctors’ hours are only those dedicated by contract to studio visits (maximum 15). Dozens of phone calls from patients to be answered outside those hours are not taken into account, WhatsApp messages, text messages, e-mails to be evaluated, documents brought by patients to be viewed, home visits, chores bureaucratic procedures, case studies, updating and ECMs, certifications, scheduled home care, visits to Protected Residences, relations with hospitals and Local Health Authorities, AFT and institutional meetings. In this way we arrive at at least 60 hours a week with a wage bringing up the rear in Europe, without paid holidays and sickness, with the costs for a substitute every time he is absent, with studio rent, with expenses for collaborators, nurses , electricity, water, gas, garbage, medical and IT tools. Please remind us that GPs have no protection if they are pregnant or if they have to assist a sick or disabled relative, who have no severance indemnity at the time of retirement. It is therefore not possible to make a comparison with hospital doctors who have all the protections and who in any case work 7 hours a day and, if they work more, receive overtime.

General practitioners have been ready for the technical-IT evolution for years. Our management systems have already been prepared to use the Electronic File since before the pandemic. It is certainly not the GPs’ fault that the State and the Regions have so far done nothing to make this leap in quality that we have been clamoring for in all the Regions for a long time! Finally, it now seems clear to us that the funding from the PNRR envisaged for healthcare and medicine is only of the building type. Community homes and hospitals are not understood in what way and with which personnel they will have to function. The role of the family doctor and support for his work must be clearly defined: all primary care is at risk.

Daniel Gasparotti

Regional Secretary of Liguria Italian Doctors Union (Smi)

09 January 2023

