In Lombardy, Sma enters newborn screening

From 15 September 2023 in Lombardy, newborn screening for the early diagnosis of hereditary metabolic diseases will also be extended to spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

In Lombardy, SMA enters the Extended Neonatal Screening. In the meantime, it will be there for three years, starting next 15 September, with an annual allocation of 1 million euros. Promise therefore kept by the regional councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso.

The new organization of extended newborn screening identifies the Regional Reference Laboratory for Neonatal Screening of the ‘V.Buzzi’ Children’s Hospital, ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco of Milan as a newborn screening laboratory and for diagnostic confirmation tests.

The four clinical centers of reference (CCR) for Hereditary Metabolic Diseases (MME) will be the IRCCS Fondazione San Gerardo dei Tintori in Monza and in Milan the IRCCS Fondazione Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico; the San Paolo Hospital, ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo and the V. Buzzi Children’s Hospital. The IRCCS Carlo Besta Neurological Institute Foundation has been identified as the reference clinical center (CCR) for spinal muscular atrophy.

«With this resolution we strengthen the prevention activities for children and their parents. Expanded newborn screening now also makes early diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy possible, going one step beyond national legislation. It is yet another provision that allows us to reiterate the importance of prevention and attention to this issue, but we do not stop there “, said the commissioner Guido Bertolaso.

“That’s really good news,” he comments Lisa Noja, councilor of Italia Viva in Lombardy, who just a month ago had pressed the commissioner on the issue after having also worked on the issue as a deputy during the previous legislature. «I’m happy because commissioner Bertolaso ​​kept his word. But I cannot forget that, unfortunately, in many Regions these tests are not yet foreseen and that everything remains in the hands of the initiatives of the individual Regions because the funds at the national level are still blocked”. Newborn screenings have been mandatory since 2016, when law 167 included them in the essential levels of assistance (LEA). In 2021, the Expanded Newborn Screening Working Group gave a positive opinion on the introduction of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in these screenings and Parliament allocated funds to fund this extension. Since then, pending an update from the Ministry of Health, some Regions have launched pilot projects that extend screening also to the examination to diagnose this disease in a timely manner, but these are still few initiatives. To date, the service is offered in eight Regions. “In Italy there are new gene therapies for Sma that are effective if administered as soon as possible, so newborn screening is essential,” continues Noja. «That’s why I also ask for the commitment of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci so that these extended screenings become a reality everywhere. We have been waiting for two years. Now we really need to hurry.”

Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartolifounder and director of theRare Disease Observatory-Omar commented on the news, highlighting the continuing delay in updating the screening panel: “While at the central level the ministry of health continues, despite the favorable opinion filed for months, not to update the screening panel, on SMA, the pathology more urgently, Lombardy goes alone on the road to civilization. It is a duty to guarantee the same right to all children, even those born in regions with a return plan, the only ones not to make this choice because they simply cannot”.

