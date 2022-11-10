by Gregorio Mammì

09 NOV –

Dear manager,

we are in a time of great transformations and opportunities for the Italian health service. The crisis of recent years has in fact led to an ambitious project to relaunch and improve the public network dedicated to the care of people: there are those who speak of the re-foundation of territorial health and understandably use enthusiastic terms to describe this moment, because the PNRR has allocated and stimulated unthinkable resources for the Italian healthcare system, which for years had only known cuts after cuts.

Healthcare, however, is not only made up of economic investments, otherwise it would be enough to spend without thinking to improve the national health system: to treat people, people are needed. As we have seen from 2020 onwards, thousands of lives have been saved not because hospitals were truly prepared and with warehouses full of devices suitable for dealing with a pandemic, but because those who worked in healthcare facilities went beyond their contractual duties. And, in many cases, it has also lost us our health if not our life. To thank them they called them heroes and promised that their working conditions would change.

But then we came to the moment when public administrators should have fulfilled those promises. Today is that moment, but the Lombard center-right has decided to once again exploit the nursing professions for electoral purposes: some of its exponents months ago, following a bill presented by the Democratic Party, presented another PDL that officially seemed to aim at valorisation of health care workers, establishing the care management and removing the exclusivity constraints from the nursing professions. Intentions that, in the light of the facts, have proved to be only grim maneuvers of political propaganda.

I tried in the following days, with an urgent motion in the Regional Council, to ask that the scheduling of the Bill be considered a priority, but with a thousand excuses the majority did not vote on the urgency of the motion. I asked the signatories to sign a request for urgent treatment with me, as required by the regulation. But nothing! My requests were ignored and in the meantime we continued to make announcements, posts on social networks and conferences!

The final demonstration of the inconsistency of the proposals was certified by the conduct held today by the center-right in the last meeting of the Health Commission, on the occasion of the discussion of the law revising the regulations, that is the law that has to modify the rules already in force.

As this is the last opportunity of the legislature to do something concrete for the health and nursing professions, as Movimento 5 Stelle we have proposed to modify the health law in order to introduce and define the legislative framework for the establishment of the figure of the care director at the territorial social and health companies (ASST) and the scientific hospitalization and care institutes (IRCCS), indicating their attributions and largely taking up the proposal filed by the majority.

To my great surprise, the proposal was rejected with reasons that refer to the principles of competence of national regulations for the establishment of this specific figure, evidently the same reasons that would be used in a possible discussion of the bills already filed by the former councilor to the welfare of Forza Italia and the Democratic Party.

It therefore seems clear to me that the proposals made by the center-right had not had the preliminary procedure, which one would expect from a government force and from a proposal first signed by the former Welfare Councilor and the doubt that such a certain political party was not really interested in valuing health professionals.

I must therefore thank the representatives of the center-right, because with their opposition to my amendment they have removed the veil from their political hypocrisy by revealing their true face: they have never cared about the fate of the health personnel, but only their own political advantage. I hope that the Lombards, the next time they have to go to the polls, will remember who they have trusted in recent years and the consequences of giving their vote to this policy that does not deserve them, either as voters or as professionals. .

Finally, I also have to record the abstention vote of the Democratic Party which, if it was the first to be the bearer of these requests, today has lost the opportunity to take sides in the interest of health professionals. In anticipation of the imminent electoral campaign, I expect to find them at my side, against the right, in the battlefield of the health workers which is certainly a wider field than what politics has been able to design for them.

Gregorio MammìLombardy Regional Councilor of the M5S

09 November 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Letters to the editor

