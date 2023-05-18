In Lviv Italian robots to walk again – Medicine

At first glance, Lviv does not appear like a city in a country at war. That there is an ongoing conflict, however, is strongly felt upon arriving at the large city hospital, the First Medical Union and, above all, crossing the long glass tunnel that connects it to the new Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center, inaugurated a few weeks ago. Unbroken, they explain to us, could be translated as ‘Indestructible’: a name not chosen at random but which refers to the thousands of civilians and soldiers whose arms and legs have been taken away by the war and who arrive in Lviv in an emergency. The goal of the doctors here is that they can walk again, indestructible despite everything. A dream that can be realized also thanks to Italian robotic technology, which has conquered an important role in the Unbroken centre.

With almost 15,000 civilians injured and over 125,000 military personnel since the beginning of the war with Russia, Ukraine is now having to face an unprecedented health and rehabilitation emergency. And Lviv – on the border with Europe and less affected by the conflict – has turned into a large humanitarian hub: to date, it has welcomed 5 million refugees from the rest of the country and its hospital has treated over 12,000 wounded, including more than 350 children. And the tragedy continues.

“In Lviv – says Volodymyr Fedorov, director of development of the hospital – two trains a week full of wounded still arrive. The beds for rehabilitation were no longer enough, so we built Unbroken, in less than three months: a 4,500-metre center over 7 floors, also equipped with psychological rehabilitation, also made possible by international aid. Here we also directly produce the necessary prostheses, 140 of which have been implanted since September. Once fully operational, we aim to treat 500,000 people a year”.

A race against time to try to restore the ability to move to those who have lost it on the battlefield and a great hand comes from Italian technology. In fact, the robotic technology of Movendo Technology has arrived at the Unbroken Center, company born from one spin off of the Italian Institute of Technology (Iit) founded by Simone Ungaro (in the past also general director of the same Iit, established together with its scientific director Roberto Cingolani) and Sergio Dompè, president of the homonymous biopharmaceutical group.

It is, clarifies Daphne Arfanotti, clinical manager of Movendo, an “advanced robotic platform. In practice, the amputee patient or with a limb prosthesis is subjected to stresses that recover muscle tone and prepare for the return to walking, preventing the risk of falling. The robot, thanks to AI, therefore evaluates the patient’s condition and elaborates a personalized rehabilitation by evaluating the improvements over time”. The Italian robot was already present before the conflict at the hospital in Kharkiv, says Ungaro, “but it was destroyed by bombing. We wanted to go back to Lviv because now we are in a war scenario and our presence is even more important. Furthermore, at the recent Conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine held in Rome on April 26 – he notes – the invitation launched was to be present in the country, and we are ready to welcome it and to support the Ukrainians in this difficult undertaking”.

Meanwhile, the patients of the Unbroken Center have begun to be treated with the Italian robot. Andreiy, 37, is one of the first. A year ago, in battle, he was shot and he lost his leg. He arrives on crutches but is smiling. He tries the robotic platform, which guides the patient in the exercises also through a sort of video game, and tells us that he intends to win this race with the robot: “I no longer have a leg but I’m alive, that’s fine – he says -. I would do everything again I did and I would fight again, because it’s about defending our families and our children. I’m sure we will win in the end.” Now, however, Andreiy has another goal to focus on: “I want to be able to climb the highest hill in Lviv and then train for a Paralympic career.” All in all, he concludes with a greeting, “I’m serene. I’ll give it my all and your robotic machine will help me. Thank you, Italian friends”.