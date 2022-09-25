from Giancarlo Cerveri

The option may be indicated in some cases as an adjunct therapy if the other treatments are not sufficient to affect the relapses

I am 53 years old and have been taking paroxetine (antidepressant drug) for 16 years. They never diagnosed me with bipolar spectra, just major depression. My illness has a certain cyclical cycle with relapses in the summer, every 3/4 years. I have read that it is recommended to combine the lithium salts with the therapy to avoid cyclic disease. Could this strategy also be useful in my case?

He answers Giancarlo CerveriDirector of the Psychiatry Complex Operations Unit, ASST of Lodi (GO TO THE FORUM)

I begin with a correct definition of the two conditions: recurrent major depression is defined as a disorder characterized by the recurrence of severe depressive episodes, characterized by a duration of more than two weeks, with numerous symptoms including at least one depressed mood or loss of interest or pleasure. They may be present ideas of death or suicidal intentions. The disorder such as to procure a marked effect on the socio-relational functioning of the subject. These episodes tend to recur throughout the person’s life, in the absence of therapeutic interventions. In summary, those who suffer from this disorder face multiple episodes, always of the same polarity (depressive)although they may show different characteristics with more or less marked symptoms, of different duration.

How it works This disturbance, in light of its repetitiveness, disabling and dangerous both for the suicidal risk, often associated with the depressive phase, and for the effect of interrupting the progression of the person in all sectors of his life, for a shorter or longer time. The treatment of choice for this type of disorder an intervention that can involve different aspects of the patient. Take action on the improvement of lifestyles (physical activity, sleep, alcohol use) is relevant in the long run. Psychotherapeutic interventions they can improve the ways of processing everyday life. In the end pharmacological intervention with antidepressants it is of crucial importance, both in the acute phase and in the prevention of relapses. If the intervention is not effective, drugs such as antidepressants with other modes of action or mood stabilizers. See also Passive smoking? It even hurts your ears

Mood Swings Bipolar disorder, in the different forms in which it occurs (bipolar, cyclothymia) is characterized by the presence of manic or hypomanic episodes (the former are more intense and of longer duration, the latter may be shorter and with less severe effects), which are characterized by mood expansion, hyperactivity and excessive behavior. Depressive episodes are often present and in many cases represent the most disabling element of the disorder. In this pathological condition, separated from depressive disorders by epidemiological, clinical differences and therapeutic approaches, it is of fundamental importance to treat mood swings with a drug with a stabilizing action. The antidepressant, when given alone during a depressive phase, can increase the risk of developing it a counter-polar excitatory phase. In these cases it is crucial, during the visit for a depressive symptomatology, a careful anamnestic evaluation aimed at excluding the presence of manic or hypomanic episodes.

When to use lithium salts To come to your question, excluding any form of a manic type, the therapy of choice with antidepressants and such treatment should continue in order to interrupt the cyclicality of his disorder. The use of lithium salts it is indicated as an additional treatment when the antidepressant alone, although associated with psychotherapy and lifestyle intervention, is not fully effective.