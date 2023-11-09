In many cases, stigmatization of very overweight women prevents medically supervised therapy

Juniper – YouGov online survey

Survey – Around half of the women surveyed with obesity hesitate to discuss their own excess weight with the doctor.

The majority of women suffering from obesity do not yet rely on the advantages of evidence-based drug therapy: This is mainly due to sometimes unfounded fears due to a lack of information and education, shows a current representative YouGov survey commissioned by the weight management program Juniper. Other reasons cited include prejudice and stigmatization of overweight women. Around half say they have to overcome hurdles on the way to seeing a doctor. The impact, not only on physical but also on emotional and mental well-being, is immense.

A large proportion of women suffering from obesity (1) are burdened by the stigmatization that prevails in their social environment. 69 percent report that they have felt judged by other people because of their weight, and 62 percent think about their weight several times a week or even daily. Triggers for such negative thought spirals can be everyday situations, such as shopping for clothes (66%), sports (38%), unsuitable clothing (53%), photos (45%) or even social gatherings (37%). Even in a relationship, around a third of the women surveyed with a BMI over 30 experience negative feelings due to their own weight. 68 percent are also worried about secondary health problems. For the women surveyed with a BMI below 30, these values ​​were on average significantly lower.

In a quandary: 89 percent would lose weight if they had to in order to improve their general health, but delay going to the doctor

Despite the additional mental and emotional stress in addition to the physical stress caused by being very overweight, women suffering from obesity are reluctant to start medically supervised drug therapy. 89 percent say that they would lose weight if they had to to improve their general health, but only a quarter have already been prescribed medication by their family doctor. However, many have tried dieting (58%), physical activity (56%) or a combination of both (40%).

“Many people associate being overweight with a feeling of guilt. It seems as if a number of women in Germany do not feel comfortable discussing the topic openly with their doctor, even though many of them are worried about the well-known complications of obesity. In order to provide these women with evidence-based, holistic therapy, it is extremely important to increase awareness in society that weight loss can be effectively and sustainably addressed on a biological level,” explains Laura Ruiz, nutritionist at Juniper.

Despite scientific findings, one in five women suffering from obesity still believe that they should be able to reduce their weight without medication. Around half of patients are afraid to talk openly to their doctor about their own excess weight (2). Another contributing factor is that almost a quarter have already reported inappropriate advice from doctors. Another cause is fear of side effects, which around 70 percent of those surveyed report. Another 40 percent do not believe in long-term positive effects.

“Unfortunately, stigma and prejudice cause a lot of miscommunication. So weight loss needs to be addressed on a biological level. Because 80 percent of weight is genetically determined. In order to take the concern seriously and for a fact-based classification of the pros and cons, medical advice and a professional risk-benefit assessment of drug therapy is absolutely necessary. With Juniper, patients lose an average of ten to 15 percent of their body weight within twelve months,” explains Dr. Ramy Bishay, Consultant Endocrinologist and Head of the Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases Clinic at the Ashley Center in Westmead. He advises Juniper on all medical questions.

The data used is based on an online survey by YouGov Deutschland GmbH, in which 1041 women between the ages of 35 and 65 took part between October 9th and 18th, 2023. The sample consists of 520 respondents representative of women aged 35-65 and an additional 521 women with a BMI of 30 or higher.

Further information at:

Press materials, including additional infographics – on Google Drive:

—

Sources:

(1) Sample BMI 30 and above

(2) 44 percent of those surveyed see no hurdle in talking to their doctor about weight loss. Four percent did not provide any information. The remaining respondents cite at least one reason as a hurdle.

About Juniper:

The Juniper Weight Loss Program is delivered through telemedicine consultations with a team of doctors, health coaches and other medical professionals. The program takes a holistic approach to weight loss that combines prescription medications with synchronous, holistic care. It is clinically proven that prescription medications, when appropriate and prescribed for patients, coupled with professional nutrition, exercise and the exchange and support of a like-minded community, help reduce feelings of hunger, curb cravings and improve metabolic function improve.

Contact

Openers GmbH for Juniper

Deborah Bremer

Oppelner Straße 27

10997 Berlin

–

Share this: Facebook

X

