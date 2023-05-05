In May I prepare rose water with my grandmother’s ancient recipe. A magic!

The water Of rose it is an ancient remedy, a beauty elixir known since the dawn of time and prepared for the treatment of queens and noblewomen. Indeed, it contains vitamins of the group B which in synergy with the A, the C and the E, perform a powerful action antioxidant, counteract free radicals, they tone and bring significant benefits to the epidermis and hair. For its strong power purifying and moisturizing, It is an ideal product for skin sufferers sensitive, dry or subject all’acne. It is also often recommended on fat hair before shampooing. Finally, if you are strong mal Of testa, you can use his essential oil: make a compress and let it act on the times, you will find benefit and relief. Would you like to know more? Would you like to prepare it at home? Here are all the details… Ready? Let’s go!

How to prepare rose water: do-it-yourself recipe!

The recipe to prepare rose water it is very simple, more complex and cumbersome could be the finding of ingredients!

You will need:

1/2 kilo of petals Of rose (preferably red or pink),

Of (preferably red or pink), 500ml of water distilled,

1 bottle sterilized glass,

sterilized glass, some drop Of olio essential rose to make the perfume more intense.

In a fairly large saucepan, boil for 15 minutes the petals in distilled water, with the lid on, to prevent the steam from escaping (it is here, in fact, that all the beneficial substances are concentrated). Turn off the heat and leave cool down; add a few drops of essential oil and leave rest all for an hour. Filter and store the decoction in a glass bottle refrigerator. Use it morning and night as tonic for your face.

All the uses and benefits of the decoction!

Rose water is a real cure-all for the skin! It has properties antibacterial, healing, soothing, astringent, refreshing e antiaging.

Soak two cotton pads in the decoction and use them to make a compress on eyes, you will help them decongest and reduce dark circles and bags!

If you suffer from couperose, acne, problems related to the skin, vaporize it in abundance to reduce discomfort and improve your complexion. Thanks to the properties antioxidants of vitamin E and C, counteracts the harmful effects of free radicals, delays the appearance of wrinkles and skin spots.

In the end, use it to cleanse the dry: will reduce excess sebum, hinder the fall of the hair. Apply it before the shampoo to purify the scalp, then bring it to the ends, at least let it act 20 minutes and switch to the usual wash! You will have stronger and healthier hair.