The demonstration in memory of the innocent victims of the mafias ended in Piazza Duomo in Milan, which began at 9 with a procession starting from Corso Venezia.

On the stage set up in the square, in front of 70 thousand people including over 500 family members, the president of the Public Notice Roberto Montà spoke, who in his speech recalled how “today’s mafias” are not “thirty years ago: they have consensus among administrators, public managers and entrepreneurs. We must make a commitment to break these chains because the country’s democracy is at stake”.

ANSA Agency “The battle against the mafia is not over. Milan is still at the center of many economic interests, and this is good, but this will also attract many bad intentions”. (HANDLE)

The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala he then started reading the names of the 1,069 victimsrecalling “those whose stories we know, those whose name we only know and many of which we have no knowledge”. The list was then continued by the prefect of Milan Renato Saccone, followed by others including the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schleinthe general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini, the secretary of Cgil Milan Massimo Boninithe secretary of Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, don Colmegna and the director of Caritas Ambrosiana Luciano Gualzetti. At the conclusion of the reading of the names, the former magistrate finally took the stage Giancarlo Caselli.

The long intervention of president and founder of Libera don Luigi Ciotti, in which the victims of Cutro were also remembered, closed the demonstration. In a passage of his speech he wanted to thank the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella: “I am very happy that he went to Casal di Principe, I was there on Sunday, on the day of the killing, to remember our Don Peppe Diana”, he said . “He was a rebel against opportunistic silences, so be you”.