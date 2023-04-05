news-txt”>

A 49-year-old woman underwent surgery at the Mangiagalli clinic of the Milan Polyclinic to remove a 42-kilo tumor. Rachele, mother of a teenage girl with a demanding job as a secretary in a large company, at the beginning of 2022 she realized that she was starting to gain weight. She didn’t notice it at first but she went from 170 to 250 pounds. When the situation worsened she did some checks and with a gynecological visit she found out what the cause was, i.e. an ovarian tumor that had grown dramatically. Two different facilities immediately told her she was inoperable.

At Mangiagalli instead, once the diagnosis was confirmed, they thought the very complex operation could be attempted. It took four hours in the operating room to remove the 42-pound mass. And after the operation – performed by Fabio Amicarelli, Paola Colombo and Massimiliano Brambilla, surgeons of the Complex Gynecology Structure directed by Paolo Vercellini, with the support of Giuseppe Sofi, head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care for Women and Children – and a few days of hospitalization Rachele has returned home, outside Lombardy, where she will continue the checks for her pathology.

“It was necessary to remove the right ovary, which had grown uncontrollably due to the tumor – the specialists say – but also to reconstruct the abdominal wall, which had had to adapt to such a voluminous mass. The tumor, together with its annexes, weighed about 42 kg, a very rare occurrence. The patient coped very well with the surgery and was discharged in good health conditions, compatibly with her pathology. Her weight at discharge had returned to 78 kg”.