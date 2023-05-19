In Milan to learn about immunotherapy

In recent decades, immuno-oncology has offered a fundamental contribution in improving patient survival, making chronic neoplasms previously very difficult to cure. To tell all citizens about these important results, from today until Sunday 21 May in Milan, in Piazza Argentina (from 10 to 18), “I know too”, an awareness campaign created by Bristol Myers Squibb, with the participation of TUTOR (Rare Chest Tumors Association), APaIM (Italian Melanoma Patients Association), FIAGOP (Italian Federation of Parents and Healed Pediatric Oncohematology Associations), Living without a stomach (you can), FAVO (Italian Federation of Voluntary Oncology Associations) and WALCE (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe), with the patronage of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology).