“Today Molfetta is a “paradigm” of what happens throughout Italy, where thanks to projects like these we are promoting sport and correct lifestyles”.

This was stated by the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoliduring the launch day of the “Quartieri Sport e Ben…essere” project promoted by the Asd “Don Tonino Bello Molfetta” and financed by the program “Sport for all – Neighborhoods”.

It is a project that involves 1,300 citizens including children, teenagers, adults and over 65s, protagonists of sporting, musical and social activities organized by 13 entities in the Molfetta area.

“With this “team effort” sport truly becomes a community” Cozzoli said again, who then recalled a phrase by Don Tonino Bello “the world is the space in which we play our identity”. “We – continued the number one of Sport e Salute SpA – we fill both physical and social spaces with identities, sports and values. With the social plan we involve over 12 thousand associations on the national territory, thanks to an investment of 16 million euros, just as we are bringing over 44 disciplines to a total of 2 million pupils in the school. In Puglia alone there are about 200,000 students involved in 712 schools”.

The Bishop of Molfetta, Archbishop Domenico Cornacchiawho recalled how “it sport is a vehicle of Christian values” is that “Don Bosco considered the oratories as important as the churches”in addition to the Mayor of Molfetta, Thomas Minervini which ensured local support for the impulses “who come from the Government through Sport and Health to promote sport”and to the National President of AICS, Antonino Vitiwho pointed out how “thanks to sport, the suburbs become neighborhoods”.

To involve and be involved in the various activities, from volleyball to basketball, from table tennis to archery, from dance to chess, also two Legends of Sport and Health, Luigi Mastrangelomulti-titled of the blue volleyball, and the karateka Stefano Maniscalco. “The smile of these kids who approach sport and the happiness of the many adults are our greatest success” said the two Legends.