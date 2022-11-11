Column Orchid Journalist, globetrotter and food lover. I am convinced that every journey, every place visited and observed, makes us richer inside. From a journey you always come back different and better than how you started. Follow me and through my eyes you will discover a world of unexpected beauty Go to the blog

In Montreux, Switzerland, there is one of the most exclusive longevity clinic and medical spa in the world. Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie, illustrates the dynamics and philosophy of a stay in this dream property and also talks about the new innovative Holistic Health project.

How is the weekly program set up at Clinique La Prairie?

Clinique La Prairie offers longevity and wellbeing programs that are highly targeted to the client’s needs. It starts with a very thorough check up which includes DNA testing. The program consists of advanced medical therapies, an anti-inflammatory diet, meditation, treatments and massages, movement and focuses on the immune system. 70% of our guests return regularly, as they find concrete benefits during and after their stay.

What is the feature that distinguishes you from other structures?

We are not only a luxury retreat and a cutting-edge clinic, but also a company that innovates. Our medical approach (over 50 specialized doctors) undoubtedly distinguishes us on the international scene. Here the guest can meet any doctor: from neurologist to psychiatrist, cardiologist, pulmonologist, up to radiologist. Do you think that radiology alone costs a facility many millions a year and no longevity and wellbeing clinic like ours, apart from us, owns it. We have doctors of the highest level who work for us, not visiting doctors, that is, doctors from external structures.

Who are your customers?

We have customers from over 80 countries. The average age of our guests is 47 and most are healthy people who want to improve their health and longevity. We have had loyal customers for many years who appreciate our unique method but also our continuous innovation. Innovating in our field and more generally in the wellbeing and medical fields is strategic for us. To give you an example, we have just invested in the Swiss company Volumina Medical, a spin-off of the Federal Polytechnic of Lausanne (EPFL), which is developing highly innovative biomaterials for regenerative medicine in particular to support soft tissue repair after surgery for a breast cancer. We have a scientific committee dedicated to research and innovation. We were the first private clinic in the world to do the DNA test and since last year also the Epigenetic test and to introduce them in our programs. Our main goal is to improve people’s lives through longevity and innovation.

What are the pillars on which the Clinique La Prairie method is based?

Our 4 pillars are: Medical, Nutrition, Wellbeing and Movement. The medical aspect guides and directs all the services of Clinique La Prairie. All one-week programs start in fact

with a complete medical examination and with the bespoke consultation of a doctor who follows and monitors the path of each client for the period of stay. Proper nutrition is at the heart of our philosophy and is based on an anti-inflammatory diet consisting mainly of healthy and plant-based foods. A dedicated team of nutritionists and dieticians directly follows each guest who receives a tailored meal plan that reflects the results of the medical check-up and the expectations of the program. A holistic wellbeing and physical activity protocol is then continued. Clinique La Prairie’s experts combine the best traditional therapeutic treatments with highly performing innovative techniques. The objectives and results on body and mind are numerous: reduction of inflammation, relief of pain, decrease of the body’s response to stress, fight against aging and strengthening of the immune system.

What is the line between science and marketing today?

Clearly, a distinction must be made between science and marketing. For over 90 years we have represented an undisputed reference, even scientific, in the field of longevity. Our strong medical orientation, our 50 specialists and doctors present here in Switzerland in our structure allow us to maintain a scientific approach and the utmost seriousness regarding technologies, programs and our longevity supplements, as we are sure of their effectiveness .

Who are your most important programs for?

Our most important programs are Revitalization, Revitalization Premium and the Master Detox. Revitalization, in particular, is our flagship program followed by international VIPs and celebrities. Cell therapy and revitalizing extract developed by Dr. Paul Niehans and refined over the decades remain central to the program to help the client regenerate and combat the effects of aging. This unique revitalizing science is now complemented by a plant-based nutrigenomic treatment, highly effective supplements and a super antioxidant active. This program lasts for a week, and is recommended for ages 35 and up with results lasting 12 to 24 months. For those who want to recharge, do a body and mind detox, less medical, we have just launched Detox Reset: a shorter, less expensive program for those who want to take a break, for example from the hectic city life and take care of themselves.

How many years did it take you to develop Holistic Health, the line of supplements?

Holistic Health is our new collection of longevity supplements. It took 5 years of research and innovation to develop 4 health routines: Age Defy, Balance, Energy, Purity, created by our lifescience experts and produced in Swiss laboratories. Each routine combines the strengthening of the immune defenses, stress management, anti-inflammatory action, rejuvenation and cellular longevity, in an exclusive complex of ingredients called Holistic Complex. Each of the four health routines, 100% vegan, combines the core active ingredients of the Holistic Complex with carefully selected micronutrients and plant extracts to ensure maximum performance and effectiveness. These longevity supplements have been designed to maintain the results achieved at Clinique La Prairie even at home after the end of your stay.

You also do transcendental meditation. What benefits does it have?

When done right, as we do it, transcendental meditation brings tremendous benefits. Our professionals follow the guest at 360 °, teach the best meditation techniques and accompany our clients on a holistic path with meditation sessions of 20 minutes twice a day. Both meditation and other forms of “breath therapies” are techniques that, once acquired, can and must be continued even at home.

What model of international expansion do you follow?

Clinique La Prairie is growing a lot internationally. In 2023 we will open our first Health Resort in Anji, China: a facility on the same model as our historic Montreux clinic. There will be 29 suites (Montreux has 34) and the location recalls the original one, on the lake and near a forest. Anji is easily accessible by our customers in Shanghai and Beijing. We are also discussing Taiwan. Then there are the Longevity Hubs: focused on an integrated approach to aesthetic medicine with anti-aging consultations (with a focus on nutrition and longevity). A first such center has already been opened in Madrid in 2020, at the St. Regis in Bangkok in 2020 and in Doha in 2022. Several such facilities are planned over the next five years. In terms of location we will give priority to Milan and other European capitals, as well as the main destinations between the United States, the Middle East and Asia.

What other cutting-edge longevity methods do you recommend?

We have been working with Professor Draganski, a pioneer in brain plasticity studies, for two years to develop a Brain Health program. Innovations in science and medicine are set to push human brain treatments to new levels. The future of neuroscience lies in cognitive assessment tools and advanced neurofeedback technology to guide an advanced understanding of our neurobiology. It is a growing field where we are exploring new solutions including brain mapping, neurofeedback-based exercises, nootropic supplements and lifestyle choices, which can promote neuroplasticity and faster learning. Another important issue is the link between the immune system and the circadian rhythm. Living and acting according to chronobiology will become a key parameter for regulating health. Several studies show how the alignment of medical interventions based on chronobiology contributes to increasing their benefits. Our mission is to constantly innovate to improve people’s health, longevity and life.