“In my life, dear Mourinho, I’ve never taken them from anyone.” Signed Antonio Cassano. Arrives in a video recorded on the boat, and immediately shared on Instagram, Fantantonio’s reply to the Roma coach, who had told between the lines of a dispute with Livaja, with the latter having the upper hand. “Be careful Antonio, you’re 40 and I’m 60, sometimes the Marko Livajas come and it’s hard afterwards”, Mou’s words, referring to a quarrel that took place in Appiano Gentile in 2013, when Cassano was playing for Inter.

After 24 hours the pibe of old Bari replies: blue pullover, the sea in the background and the usual light-hearted grin. “Nothing has ever been hard in my life. Indeed, I experienced the real hard time from zero to 18 years because where I lived you were either awake, smart and son of a bitch or you didn’t go ahead », Cassano begins. Which then goes to the heart of the matter: did he get the worst of a physical fight with Livaja? The reply: «I quarreled with Livaja and we said everything – confirms Fantantonio -, I to him and he to me but, after two days, friends as before and we moved on. My mother taught me not to be afraid of anything or anyone and to face everyone. I’m not afraid to argue, even with my hands but I’ve never done it in my 18-year career”.