in Naples one victim a month

Two lives broken by pedestrian investments in Naples bring attention once again to the emergency of road safety. Giuseppe Cimmino and Maria Caiazzo, he 77 years old and she 63 years old, both died on Wednesday due to very similar circumstances, although they occurred with different times and methods. Giuseppe was hit by a car while crossing via Marina and, despite ten days of hospitalization, his heart held up until Wednesday when there was nothing more that could be done for his strongly compromised clinical picture. Maria, on the other hand, died shortly after the investment that took place two days ago, while she was crossing the street above Corso San Giovanni.

With their deaths, the dramatic toll of victims overwhelmed by cars or scooters, starting from August 2022 until today, rises to 12 people invested as they crossed streets and squares included in the urban perimeter of the Neapolitan capital. The alarming data regarding the average of nearly one fatal collision per month involving a pedestrian includes a significant percentage of cases in which passers-by had occupied the crosswalk. For these reasons, in recent months in Naples, friends and family members of road victims have been the protagonists of sit-ins and peaceful demonstrations to stimulate the institutions and public opinion on the need to better guarantee the safety of pedestrians on the street.

The last road collisions by pedestrians occurred, in chronological order, on 30 July and 9 August in two different neighborhoods but in very similar ways. In the first case, the episode took place on Via Marina where Giuseppe Cimmino, a 77-year-old Neapolitan, was crossing as if he wanted to head towards the port area. The investment took place around 11.50 pm and the 46-year-old driving the Smart that hit the elderly man immediately stopped to provide aid and alert 118 which subsequently transported the 77-year-old to the hospital of the sea, where he was hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. Once the investigations of the Accident Section of the municipal police commanded by Antonio Muriano, it emerged that the man had been missing since the late morning of the day he was hit, as documented by the complaint filed by his family, worried about Giuseppe who had gone away during a walk. Most likely, as shown by the first reconstructions of the agents, the elderly man who had left due to a loss of orientation, wandering all day, suddenly appeared on the roadway in via Marina where he was then run over. After ten days of hospitalization, Giuseppe did not survive the traumas that had further aggravated his pathologies.

The day Giuseppe Cimmino died, on August 9, Maria Caiazzo, the 63-year-old resident of the San Giovanni district who had taken to the street to retrieve a purse inside her car, was run over. The episode took place around 20.40 under the house of the woman who had left to reach the car parked a few meters away from her house. The 63-year-old was hit on Corso San Giovanni by a motorbike Honda Africa Twin of large engine capacity, driven by a 19-year-old who, on impact, lost control and was subsequently also assisted in hospital. Despite the promptness of the rescue and the transfer of the woman to the hospital del Mare, the 63-year-old was unable to survive the traumas suffered in the impact with the motorbike while the centaur had 5 days of prognosis. Both pedestrian investments are being examined by the Road Accident Department of the municipal police who have seized all the vehicles involved and carried out planimetric surveys on the places of the two accidents for which the video surveillance cameras of the urban areas have also been analysed. Both the centaur and the motorist were subjected to tests to verify the intake of alcohol or drugs and both bodies will undergo autopsy examination and are, at the moment, in the forensic medicine department of the Federico II Polyclinic in Naples.

The dramatic toll of the ten lives lost due to pedestrian investments in Naples before the last two serious episodes began with Elvira Zibra, the 34-year-old who lost her life due to the investment that took place on the night of August 31, 2022 on via Caracciolo. The girl, who worked in one of the chalets on the Neapolitan seafront, was crossing the road to throw rubbish when she was run over by a centaur who was hurtling at full speed rearing up on the motorbike. Only in the area between via Caracciolo and via Piedigrotta, three people including Elvira lost their lives after a handful of weeks. After her, in fact, the 62-year-old Joseph Iazzetta was hit on the morning of 18 September 2022 while crossing the pedestrian crossing of Piazza Sannazaro and still Alessandra Navarra, hit on 11 October 2022 while crossing the pedestrian crossing of via Piedigrotta.

“Each road accident is an event in itself and involves a series of variables that must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis but, in the city, there is a common denominator that affects most accidents with serious consequences and that is speed”. The words of Antonio Muriano, commander of the accident section of the municipal police of Naples, refer to the ascertained and documented case history of fatal accidents involving centaurs and motorists who travel far above the speed limits set in urban areas. “The average speed to be maintained within the city walls is 50 kilometers per hour but there are various areas with further restrictions that need to be paid attention to and obviously must be scrupulously respected” insists the commander specifying that “any type of impact when it occurs at high speed can inevitably lead to the risk of serious consequences if not fatal».

