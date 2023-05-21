In Naples the procession to say no to differentiated autonomy. Landini: “It’s the wrong path, the country is asking for unity”







Great attendance at Napoli for the joint demonstration organized by the trade unions CGIL, Cisl e Uil. On the Neapolitan seafront approx 20 thousand people they waved the flags of the three trade unions and marched to say ‘no’ to differentiated autonomy. “From Naples – says the leader of the CGIL on the sidelines Maurizio Landini – a clear message arrives, it is time to unite and not to divide. Differentiated autonomy is the wrong path, there is a need to create investments and create a system, starting from public health, from the reorganization of the territory, from industrial policies that create jobs and development, for this reason we are here today and – he concludes – we have no intention of stopping”. The national secretary of the CISL is more cautious about the possibility of a general strike Luigi Barra. “Let’s see what behavior the government has – he says – at the center of our mobilization we have placed the intention of re-knitting the threads of dialogue and confrontation with the executive, however – he concludes – if the answers don’t come, don’t stand with your hands in hand”. The national leader Uil, on the other hand, speaks of inequalities. “This country – he says – has great territorial inequalities, the government should intervene on these differences. Citizens – he concludes – all have the same right to health, education and work. This is the emergency, then we can talk about differentiated autonomy”.