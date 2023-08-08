In Niger a disaster that started in Libya

It is a story from the periphery of the world, a wrong story, which suddenly gathers in the capital of Niger Niamey, where three thousand NATO and American soldiers are stationed, evoking the ghosts of the fall of Kabul in 2021. The ultimatum launched after the coup has expired of 26 July which deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States had said it was ready to intervene militarily but was awaiting an official communication, according to military sources referred by the Wall Street Journalfor now the organization of African states would not yet have “the necessary strength to participate in such a military operation”.

The question is clear: with a US base of drones in the North and 1,100 American soldiers on the ground (the French are 1,500, the Italians about 340) the White House, despite the solidarity expressed with Bazoum, fears that an unsuccessful military intervention could in a disaster. And in Africa, Americans and Europeans have already combined enough disasters. It was their mistakes that gave way to the Russians, the Chinese, the Turks: these powers are doing exactly the job we used to do, empowering those in power and exploiting mineral and human resources.

The paradox is that we have armed and trained many of the military elites in the saddle today in the military schools of France and the United States. As Marco Boccitto underlined in the manifesto of 5 August, the coup plotters in Niger also received their “sentimental education” from the West. The same Italian soldiers – on whose fate Defense Minister Crosetto reassures us – are in Niamey to train the Nigerians.

It all begins with the end of Gaddafi’s Libya in 2011, which began with French, British and American intervention which later became NATO. He was the “guardian” of the Mediterranean and Sahel coasts. A detestable dictator but who kept the Sahel standing: from Mali to Niger, Libyan dinars oiled the regimes and kept sand borders standing. Both the African Union and Niger’s President Issoufou Mahamoud had warned the West against attacking Libya. But who listened to them? No one has seriously bothered to curb the drift of borders.

After all, the story is known: with the disintegration of Libya, jihadist groups are advancing everywhere, from Al Qaeda to Isis, and irredentist movements.

The borders we see drawn on maps today are more virtual than real, especially those in the triangle between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. In 2022 the French pack their bags and put an end to the Barkhane operation by withdrawing from Mali to Niger, in their place Bamako arrives with new generals in power and the Russians of Wagner: who, it should be emphasized, are not enjoying such a great success but in the eyes those in power have a colonial virginity and do not ask for any respect for human and political rights.

After all, what respect do we have in African countries? We are here to push for them to become the guardians of our borders, something that nobody likes, as the Tunisian president Saied has reiterated several times, highly criticized for his racist expressions on migrants but with his back against the wall due to the economic and financial crisis of a sinking country.

It’s not just the borders of the Sahel that have collapsed. In Ras Jedir, the border between Libya and Tunisia now out of control, there is a smuggling turnover of 500 million dollars a year: the fuel comes from Libya, where the cost is borne 80% by the state, alcohol passes from Algeria, hashish from Morocco, then fruit, vegetables, household appliances and, of course, human beings in the hands of traffickers. An entire region of North Africa but also below, in the Sahel, lives on illicit trafficking. And how else would Tunisia survive? With the end of Gaddafi, Tunis lost 350,000 jobs in Libya that supported the economy, while with the “Arab spring” 7,000 Tunisians enlisted with the jihadists for the war in Syria. Today Assad has been readmitted into the bosom of the Arab world and they have returned to a country that is unable to give anyone work or bread. It cannot be thought that upheavals of this kind have no consequences.

Africa is divided on the question of the intervention in Niger. From the Maghreb to the west of the continent, conflicting voices are being raised. The interventionist bloc is led by Nigeria, 215 million people, with the strongest army in the region and a predominant economy. The countries of the “new coup plotters” such as Mali and Burkina Faso are against. But Algeria, which is not part of Ecowas, is also a very influential power. “Without us in Niger there will be no solution,” President Tabboune warned. In Rome they have to listen since Algiers is our major gas supplier and the linchpin of that Piano Mattei that no one has yet seen. Like Metastasio’s phoenix, “everyone says that there is, where there is no one knows”.