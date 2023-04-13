The number of liver tumors is on the rise. With 1,000,000 new cases per year, this pathology is one of the most frequent worldwide. In Italy, more than 13,000 new cases of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common primary cancer of the liver, are diagnosed each year and it is predicted to become the third leading cause of cancer-related death by 2030.

Also, they register over 5.000 new cases per year of cholangiocarcinoma, the second primary tumor of the liver. Both of these two types of liver cancer are on the rise, inexplicably. Today, in those who have gods recognized risk factorsliver cancer can be cured if you intervene at an early stage, so early diagnosis is important.

Because of this in Novara, Saturday 15 April 2023, in Piazza Duomofrom 9 to 18, will be offered a free preventive service and an information brochure will be distributed. Title of the event “Love your Liver- Let yourself be seen, let yourself be treated”. Citizens will be able to undergo a test to measure some parameters of liver health with a device at no cost FibroScan. They will be welcomed in a mobile clinic with the support of the volunteers of the Lions of Novara and of the Italian Red Cross who will also be available to answer any questions. For the test del FibroScan you don’t need to book. This is a relatively new technology that is not yet widespread enough. The exam is available in the Novara hospital and is reimbursed by the NHS.

The liver is the largest organ in the human body; it is located in the upper right part of the abdomen and is essential for maintaining good health of the whole body: it removes waste substances from the blood, produces bile and enzymes necessary for digestion and also proteins that are essential for our life.

Liver cancer is the result of an uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal liver cells within the organ.

More than 70% of cases are attributable to risk factors including: hepatitis B and C virus infection, chronic alcohol abuse, fatty liver disease, obesity, diabetes mellitus, cigarette smoking, rare hereditary syndromes, including hemochromatosis and biliary tract disease.

Liver cancer manifests itself with particular signs or symptoms only in the advanced stages of the disease: tiredness, weight loss, jaundice, abnormal enlargement of the organ, pain and abdominal tension.

The Novara initiative is promoted by prof. Matteo Donadon together with the Interdisciplinary Group for the Treatment of Liver Tumors of the Maggiore University Hospital of Charity of Novara with the sponsorship of the Italian Association of Hepatobiliopancreatic Surgery (AICEP), of the Italian Association of Liver Studies (AISF) and of the Italian Association of Cholangiocarcinoma Patients ( APIC The event aims to disseminate in-depth analysis on the topic in question to increase awareness of risk factors and the importance of early diagnosis in order to encourage everyone to safeguard their health with adequate prevention.

The Major University Hospital of Charity of Novara boasts substantial experience and expertise in the treatment of liver tumors and liver diseases. The specialization is supported by the clinical and scientific profile of the professionals it makes available. Placing the patient in the center, a modern multidisciplinary approach where each case is collectively discussed by surgeons, hepatologists, radiologists, oncologists, nuclear doctors, radiotherapists and gastroenterologists to provide a personalized diagnosis and treatment pathway.

L’iinitiative is due to prof. Matthew Donadon

with the Interdisciplinary Group for the Treatment of Liver Tumors of the University Hospital Maggiore della Carità of Novara e the patronage of the Italian Association of Hepatobiliopancreatic Surgery (AICEP), of the Italian Association of Liver Studies (AISF) and of the Association of Italian Cholangiocarcinoma Patients (APIC).