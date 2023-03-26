Fosse Ardeatine, clash on the words of Giorgia Meloni. The Prime Minister’s statements on the Nazi massacre still cause discussion. Meloni called the victims “Italians” while, according to some commentators, he should have used the term “anti-fascists”. He talked about it during the March 25 episode of “In onda”. In connection was the editorialist of Libero, Francesco Specchia, who took the defense of the premier. “From a syntactic, semantic and historical point of view, Meloni was not wrong – Specchia said – Then the fact that the word anti-fascism does not escape him is part of a picturesque discourse of critical journalism in which I do not want to enter. The right to retaliation foresaw that for a certain number of dead German soldiers, a certain number of Italian civilians had to be killed. The term is all-encompassing because it indicated prisoners who were largely anti-fascists, civilians (it did not include women(), Jews. It was a massacre of a unique bestiality. But the speech, from a technical point of view, is specious because Meloni said Italians that it is a polysemantic term and envisages the incorporation of all terms. So a non-existent controversy was made “.

At this point, Luca Sofri and Annalisa Cuzzocrea intervened from the study who read the text of the Stefani agency, the official agency of the fascist regime which, at the time, wrote: “Thirty-two German soldiers victims of bombs thrown against a column. The reaction: ten Badoglio communists for every German soldier killed”. Then Specchia returned to take the floor and replied to Cuzzocrea: “Just give a broad interpretation of the rule”.