Home Health In Onda, Francesco Specchia and Annalisa Cuzzocrea argue over the Fosse Ardeatine
Health

In Onda, Francesco Specchia and Annalisa Cuzzocrea argue over the Fosse Ardeatine

by admin
In Onda, Francesco Specchia and Annalisa Cuzzocrea argue over the Fosse Ardeatine

Fosse Ardeatine, clash on the words of Giorgia Meloni. The Prime Minister’s statements on the Nazi massacre still cause discussion. Meloni called the victims “Italians” while, according to some commentators, he should have used the term “anti-fascists”. He talked about it during the March 25 episode of “In onda”. In connection was the editorialist of Libero, Francesco Specchia, who took the defense of the premier. “From a syntactic, semantic and historical point of view, Meloni was not wrong – Specchia said – Then the fact that the word anti-fascism does not escape him is part of a picturesque discourse of critical journalism in which I do not want to enter. The right to retaliation foresaw that for a certain number of dead German soldiers, a certain number of Italian civilians had to be killed. The term is all-encompassing because it indicated prisoners who were largely anti-fascists, civilians (it did not include women(), Jews. It was a massacre of a unique bestiality. But the speech, from a technical point of view, is specious because Meloni said Italians that it is a polysemantic term and envisages the incorporation of all terms. So a non-existent controversy was made “.

At this point, Luca Sofri and Annalisa Cuzzocrea intervened from the study who read the text of the Stefani agency, the official agency of the fascist regime which, at the time, wrote: “Thirty-two German soldiers victims of bombs thrown against a column. The reaction: ten Badoglio communists for every German soldier killed”. Then Specchia returned to take the floor and replied to Cuzzocrea: “Just give a broad interpretation of the rule”.

See also  The all-age version of the beautiful girl text adventure game "Rain Switch" is available on Google Play

You may also like

Facial cleansing: helpful products and gadgets

“What a figure of m…” – Il Tempo

10 shade and partial shade shrubs that will...

Tornadoes and rains in Mississippi, at least 26...

here are the causes of the annoying involuntary...

Open day at the BMG 2018

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: How well does the...

Inter-Juventus women’s football, goal by hand: it’s controversy...

Type 1 diabetes: what it is, symptoms, causes,...

Israel’s defense minister calls for a halt to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy