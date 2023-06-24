In one year up to 14 cases of malaria in Trentino, Zuccali: “It is often underestimated”. From dengue to West Nile, with the arrival of summer attention is raised for tropical diseases

TRENTO. More than 4,000 cases of tropical diseases occur in Italy every year. The most common pathologiesaccording to the data published by the experts of the Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Hospital in Negrar, ranging from strongyloidosis to echinococcosis, from dengue to chikungunya. Not to mention the malaria and of west nile.

The pandemic of Sars – Covid19 taught us one thing: a disease present in one part of the world can quickly ‘travel’ and reach any other place thanks to the mobility of people, food, animals and with the help of climate change.

Trentino is obviously not free from all this. We see it from the numbers of imported diseases: last year we had a peak of malaria with 14 almost. “It is of fundamental importance to inform yourself before departure. We have two clinics for international travellers” explains the doctor Maria Grazia Zuccali Director of the Hygiene and Public Health Operational Unit of the Apss Prevention Department.

Doctor Zuccali, as regards tropical diseases, what is the situation in Trentino?

We mostly talk about malaria which is an imported disease. It is transmitted through the bite of the mosquito Anopheles. You get sick during the trip and then back home the diagnosis is made.

What data do we have in Trentino regarding this disease?

From 2011 to 2016, we had 47 notified cases of malaria. We then have the time frame from 2017 to 2022 (excluding the years 2020-2021 with the pandemic) with 52 cases with a different oscillation over time. We recorded a slight increase last year with 14 cases of malaria in Trentino.

Who are the people infected with malaria?

The cases we have recorded are mostly travelers to Africa for tourism and work.

Then there are people who have returned from their country of origin and who rarely consult our services in Trento or Rovereto. Many believe that if they come from a given country they do not need any antimalarial prophylaxis because they are familiar with the disease and may have contracted the infection as children. Due to this lack of knowledge they consider themselves immune and instead they are not. On the contrary, staying in a country where the disease is not endemic makes them as susceptible as we are.

Are there any other diseases?

We have had cases of dengue which is transmitted by mosquitoes like that Aedes. Last case we had the case of Cognola, identified in Negrar and which immediately led us to an extermination.

We have not had cases of chikungunya and West Nile because the culex mosquito is present with a very low density as Trentino does not have large marshy spaces.

What advice would you give to travellers?

To inquire. Before embarking on a trip abroad, it is possible to obtain information on recommended or compulsory vaccinations, as well as prevention advice to safeguard one’s health, by contacting our two clinics for international travellers, authorized by the Ministry of Health. An appointment can be made via a call or an email. It is good to know that vaccinations must be done at least two or three weeks in advance.