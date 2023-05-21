Home » In order not to age, a simple vitamin is enough: here’s how to take it
In order not to age, a simple vitamin is enough: here's how to take it

In order not to age, a simple vitamin is enough: here’s how to take it

What is that vitamin helps not to age? Find out all its benefits and how to take it to help the body stay young and healthy.

Vitamins are one of the main types of nutrients which the body needs to survive and stay healthy. Each plays a very important role in the body, helping the body grow and function as it should. There are 13 essential vitamins: vitamins A, C, D, E, K and the B vitamins: thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, B6, B12 and folate.

Vitamins perform various functions that contribute to proper functioning of the body. Someone help the immune systemwhile others can help the body get energy from food or to properly clot blood. A correct and balanced diet helps the integration of certain essential vitamins such as the one that helps the body stay young.

The essential vitamin that helps the body not age

Among the 13 essential vitamins there is one specifically that helps the body against the aging processit is a vitamin that you don’t hear about often, unlike C, A or group B. However, it too has its fundamental role in the body, we are talking about Vitamin Ealso known as tocopherol.

Vitamin E comes absorbed by the liver and it is important to take it for several reasons:

  • Helps prevent cancer
  • Assumes cardioprotective action
  • Decreases the risk of stroke and heart attack

While vitamin E is often thought of as a single compound, it is actually a group of eight fat-soluble compounds with powerful antioxidant effects. It plays many roles in the body but the best known is its own antioxidant effectswhich protect cells from oxidative damage by neutralizing harmful molecules called free radicals. It also promotes proper immune function and cell signaling. Its antioxidant properties help the body against premature aging and damage caused by cigarette smoke. Helps skin regain strength and hydration. It also promotes protein intake. But where can you find this fabulous vitamin?

Foods rich in vitamin E are:

  • Seeds: for example sunflower, corn or pumpkin
  • Oil: corn, sunflower, cod liver, coconut, olive
  • wheat bran
  • Nuts: almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and pine nuts
  • Olive
  • Cereals: especially in rice
  • Avocado
  • Dairy products
  • Fruit
  • Green vegetables: spinach, broccoli, turnip greens
  • Asparagus
  • Tomatoes

Always do pay attention to the quantities as you can run into a lack of vitamin E, which can cause vision problems and exhaustion, or an excess, which mostly causes hypertension.

