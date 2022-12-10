PADUA – «One strike we certainly couldn’t have done it: we’re in the middle of a flu wave, Covid continues to make itself felt and in any case our patients need us. But we had to find a way to make ourselves heard: the expensive energy it affects heavily and going on like this is hard». Domenico Crisarà, representative of the Fimmg family doctors union, turns off the light and ignites the protest. «Next Thursday we’ll do the candlelight visits – announces -. It will be our way to ask for attention to politics ». Will they join the initiative i 665 outpatient clinics of general medicine in the province of Padua, ready to welcome patients in twilight with a symbolic but certainly new and significant action.

FURTHER INFORMATION

THE OUTLET

“Once again family medicine comes ignored in the provisions under discussion in support of businesses and professional studios to make up for the costs of high energy costs and inflation» is the premise of Dr. Crisarà, provincial secretary and national deputy secretary of the Federation of family doctors, the most representative trade union member of the category. «Besides being forgotten in the decrees dedicated to refreshment of civil servants, family medicine was once again also excluded from the provisions of the Aid law decree quater in favor of businesses. The family doctor – he underlines – is to all intents and purposes a contracted freelancer, similar to a small business. All the costs of managing his professional studio are his responsibility, including the presence of administrative and nursing staff ».

COSTS

Outpatient clinics are facing, like companies and families, costs that have more than doubled and sometimes tripled. There are group medicines that spent 3,900 euros on electricity throughout 2021, while this year in October they have already reached a total cost of 10,500, just to give you an idea. We are on the same line as regards heating and then obviously there is another very long list of costs borne by doctors: the rent of buildings (starting on average from a base of 800 euros per month), the salary of secretariat and then all the possible and imaginable IT and health equipment. From computers to toners for printers, from gauze to plasters up to obviously much more expensive and sophisticated medical equipment.

THE REQUEST

«We don’t understand why these companies are excluded from the provisions that provide for concessions – continues Crisarà, owner of a clinic in via Lippi all’Arcella -. Unlike other professionals who work with VAT numbers and with management costs at their own expense, the general practitioner cannot adjust the rates of their services to the costs incurred as they are a public service regulated by an agreement with the National Health Service. For these reasons, Fimmg Padova wishes to give a signal to all the political forces, local and national, which are currently discussing the next budget law”.

THE ACTION

The protest initiative is extended to all of Italy. From Rome are coming the ceri purchased by the national Fimmg to join this common awareness action. «We are at the flickering light – closes Crisarà, spreading his arms -. We therefore wish to intervene before the general medicine shuts down and with it the national health system. This wishes to be a symbolic action of the beginning of a protest path for the lack of responses to our increasingly struggling category from the point of view of workloads, bureaucratic commitment and the lack of economic refreshments. It is simply a first sign given that, given the sense of responsibility towards citizens that distinguishes Fimmg, there is a desire to leave open channels of discussion with the regions and the government which at the moment appear feasible. But it is a unitary and common signal».

In the meantime, precisely to rationalize expenses and face a compact front, more and more doctors are looking at group medicines. A path that has already been taken in recent years, a path that is more necessary than ever today.