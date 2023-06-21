in Palermo on Thursday with a yellow dot due to the heat

Everything changes on Sicily: after several weeks the island had come to terms with widespread and persistent atmospheric instability, recording the wettest month of May in the last hundred years, and an early June that was still rainy and with temperatures slightly below average. The time has therefore come for the African anticyclone to regain the scene in the central Mediterranean, favoring general conditions of good weather but at the same time also the first intense heat wave of summer 2023. This is what Francesco Costa, meteorologist of 3bmeteo.com. A heat wave also announced by the yellow dot expected in Palermo for Thursday 22 June by the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Specifically, the hottest days of the week will be Wednesday, but above all Thursday and Friday, when temperatures in the capital Palermo and the hinterland will reach 33-34°C (but not excluding even higher peaks in the hinterland). Maximums of up to 31-32°C are also expected in the city of Messina, while 35-37°C can be reached on the plain of Catania and Agrigento, but with peaks of 40°C not excluded in areas far from the sea. Also noteworthy is the rather marked heat, particularly in the coastal areas where high levels of humidity will also be felt. “This heat wave – says Costa – will not last long, so much so that at least partial dampening of the heat wave is expected over the weekend thanks to the north winds. The price to pay, however, will be some occasional showers or more probable thunderstorms on the Tyrrhenian side”.